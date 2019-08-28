As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose, Natixis Has Decreased Its Stake by $21.93 Million; Valley National Advisers Decreased V F (VFC) Position as Market Value Declined

Natixis decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Natixis sold 109,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 355,734 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $71.37M, down from 465,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Natixis who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $259.03. About 20,194 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest

Valley National Advisers Inc decreased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 95.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valley National Advisers Inc sold 14,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The institutional investor held 632 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55,000, down from 15,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $80.13. About 46,856 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 20/04/2018 – DJ VF Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VFC); 04/05/2018 – VF SEES FY19 ADJ. EPS $3.48 TO $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Sees FY19 Adj EPS $3.48-Adj EPS $3.53; 04/05/2018 – VF Corp Transition Quarter EPS Cont Ops 65c, EPS 63c; 25/05/2018 – Hartford Income Adds Nestle, Exits VF Corp, Buys More Sysco; 19/03/2018 – Monetate Launches Revolutionary Product Recommendation Tool; 28/03/2018 – VF Corporation Appoints Steve Murray as Vice President, Strategic Projects; 19/03/2018 – VF CORP – ENTERED INTO DEAL TO SELL NAUTICA BRAND BUSINESS TO AUTHENTIC BRANDS GROUP LLC; 16/03/2018 – VF’s Steven Rendle Saw 2017 Compensation Jump 58.2%; 13/03/2018 – VF CORP VFC.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $85 TARGET PRICE

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Analysts await V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.29 EPS, down 9.79% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.43 per share. VFC’s profit will be $513.65 million for 15.53 P/E if the $1.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by V.F. Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 330.00% EPS growth.

Valley National Advisers Inc, which manages about $555.94 million and $349.11 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exch Trd Slf Idx F by 17,908 shares to 294,653 shares, valued at $6.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 5,551 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,465 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold VFC shares while 238 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 227 raised stakes. 388.62 million shares or 1.79% less from 395.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hudson Bay Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 0.03% or 30,905 shares. Peapack Gladstone owns 216,005 shares. The Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot Inc has invested 0.02% in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Girard Ptnrs Limited has 69,385 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc owns 133,426 shares. Qci Asset Mngmt accumulated 2,253 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Company holds 27,263 shares. Lipe & Dalton invested in 13,004 shares or 0.83% of the stock. Pitcairn Co stated it has 4,368 shares. Swiss Bankshares reported 0.11% stake. Pennsylvania Tru Co reported 0.5% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Tompkins Financial, a New York-based fund reported 1,798 shares. 1.44 million are held by Morgan Stanley. Comerica Bankshares holds 0.11% or 151,669 shares in its portfolio. Barrett Asset Management Llc accumulated 0% or 266 shares.

Natixis, which manages about $15.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Broadridge Finl Solutions In (NYSE:BR) by 50,792 shares to 146,282 shares, valued at $15.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Resideo Technologies Inc by 251,605 shares in the quarter, for a total of 263,047 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.26 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.