As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Raised Stake by $1.19 Million; Mellanox Technologies LTD (MLNX) Shareholder Ion Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Stake

Ion Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Mellanox Technologies Ltd (MLNX) by 58.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ion Asset Management Ltd sold 494,493 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.54% . The hedge fund held 347,072 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $38.41 million, down from 841,565 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Mellanox Technologies Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $110.73. About 322,891 shares traded. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) has risen 42.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.92% the S&P500. Some Historical MLNX News: 24/05/2018 – Mellanox: Shareholder Overwhelmingly Support Company’s Best-in-Class Governance Proposals; 14/05/2018 – Independent Proxy Advisory Firms ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Shareholders Vote “FOR” Both of Mellanox’s Best-In-Class Governance Proposals; 17/04/2018 – Mellanox Sees 2Q Rev $255M-$265M; 17/04/2018 – MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES LTD SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP GROSS MARGINS OF 68.0 PERCENT TO 69.0 PERCENT; 08/03/2018 – Mellanox adds Credit Suisse to enhance defense against Starboard; 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 14/05/2018 – ISS, GLASS LEWIS RECOMMEND HOLDERS VOTE FOR MELLANOX PROPOSALS; 22/05/2018 – Vault Systems Selects Mellanox and Cumulus Networks to Build a Secure, Scalable, High Performance OpenStack Cloud; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD- PROPOSES SOLUTION TO ALLOW UNIVERSAL PROXY CARD, PLURALITY VOTING TO BE IMPLEMENTED WHILE HOLDING ANNUAL MEETING AT MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES; 12/03/2018 – STARBOARD VALUE LP SAYS BELIEVES MELLANOX TECHNOLOGIES’ “EGM IS UNNECESSARY AND DESIGNED TO IMPROPERLY DELAY 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING”

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75M, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $266.13. About 684,036 shares traded or 13.73% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69

Analysts await Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.58 earnings per share, up 64.58% or $0.62 from last year’s $0.96 per share. MLNX’s profit will be $86.58M for 17.52 P/E if the $1.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.04 actual earnings per share reported by Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 51.92% EPS growth.

Since June 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.21 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold MLNX shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 32.96 million shares or 4.77% less from 34.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nwq Mgmt Co Limited stated it has 792,092 shares or 1.97% of all its holdings. Moreover, Oakworth has 0.01% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co, New York-based fund reported 1.22M shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 0% or 5,490 shares. 72,406 are held by Stifel Financial. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) for 38,728 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Company owns 5,826 shares. 697,870 are owned by Price T Rowe Md. Gam Holding Ag reported 21,200 shares stake. 31,270 are held by Btg Pactual Asset Mgmt Ltd. Westchester Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Lmr Prtn Llp has 1.99% invested in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Cqs Cayman Ltd Partnership has invested 0.17% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 46,077 shares. Pennsylvania-based Gardner Lewis Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 1.95% in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX).

More notable recent Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Mellanox Announces Support Solutions for SONiC Open Source Network Operating System – Business Wire” on September 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “A Massive Buyback Is Just the Thing to Improve Nvidia Stock – Investorplace.com” published on August 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Check Point Software Technologies Propels Mellanox Past One Million Ethernet Switch Ports – Yahoo Finance” on June 05, 2019. More interesting news about Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Mellanox Works With VMware and NVIDIA to Enable High Performance Virtualized Machine Learning Solutions – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (MLNX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 320,940 shares. Utah Retirement Systems stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Fdx reported 5,782 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Johnson Inv Counsel Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,169 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 0.02% or 137,551 shares. Japan-based Norinchukin Retail Bank The has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Schroder Inv Grp Inc reported 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Artemis Mngmt Llp invested in 0.53% or 190,056 shares. Aristotle Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Parkside Comml Bank And Tru holds 91 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Lp invested in 469,300 shares. De Burlo Grp stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Eventide Asset Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.8% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rowland And Com Counsel Adv has 6,358 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Management reported 0.01% stake.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cintas Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on March 20, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: NVDA, MTCH, NVTA – Investorplace.com” published on September 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas (CTAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” with publication date: February 01, 2019.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,000 shares to 60,000 shares, valued at $8.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Shake Shack Inc by 802,704 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.43 million shares, and cut its stake in Bjs Whsl Club Hldgs Inc.