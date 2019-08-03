As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Rose, Holder Rowland & Company Investment Counsel Cut by $23.24 Million Its Stake; Annaly Capital Management (NLY) Holder Shamrock Asset Management Lowered Stake by $364,563 as Share Value Declined

Shamrock Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NLY) by 31.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shamrock Asset Management Llc sold 40,507 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.60% . The hedge fund held 88,468 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $884,000, down from 128,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shamrock Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Annaly Capital Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $9.42. About 15.60M shares traded or 5.25% up from the average. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) has declined 10.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.83% the S&P500. Some Historical NLY News: 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL SEES PURCHASE ADDING TO CORE EPS; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital 1Q EPS $1.12; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY CAPITAL MGMT TO BUY MTGE INVESTMENT FOR $900M; 06/03/2018 Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Publishes White Paper on Credit Risk Transfer; 02/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Agrees to Buy MTGE Investment for $900 Million; 10/05/2018 – Artemis Adds Annaly, Exits Corning, Cuts Equifax: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ANNALY 1Q CORE EPS EXCLUDING PAA 30C; EST. 30C; 15/03/2018 – Annaly Capital Declares Dividend of 30c; 24/05/2018 – Fitch Adds Annaly Capital to its U.S. RMBS Originator/Aggregators; 09/05/2018 – Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel sold 115 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 6,358 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29 billion, down from 6,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rowland & Company Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 412,436 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Investors sentiment increased to 2.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.12, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold NLY shares while 91 reduced holdings. 81 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 782.45 million shares or 12.57% more from 695.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ferguson Wellman Capital Mngmt accumulated 10,230 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board owns 1.51M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wedgewood Partners invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Sweden-based Nordea Management Ab has invested 0.01% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Stratos Wealth Ltd owns 86,584 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 91,393 are owned by Fiduciary Fincl Services Of The Southwest Tx. Barr E S has 0.03% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 25,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys reported 0.07% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Mngmt owns 7.99 million shares. 10,400 were accumulated by Greenwich Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability. Moreover, Trustco Bankshares Corporation N Y has 0.24% invested in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) for 21,550 shares. Menta Ltd reported 121,000 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 3.77 million shares. Profund Limited Company reported 0.04% in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY). Cutter & Brokerage Incorporated reported 10,448 shares.

Since May 6, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.24 million activity. $24,936 worth of stock was bought by Fallon Katherine Beirne on Friday, June 7. On Monday, May 6 the insider KEYES KEVIN bought $2.89 million. Another trade for 50,000 shares valued at $478,000 was bought by Green Anthony C.

More notable recent Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Annaly Capital Management’s (NLY) CEO Kevin Keyes on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Reasons To Purchase Annaly Despite An Uncertain Future – Seeking Alpha” published on March 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Annaly Capital Management: $10 Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Annaly Capital Management: This 11.7%-Yielding Mortgage REIT Still Offers Decent Value – Seeking Alpha” published on February 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dividend Chopped: How The REIT Forum Predicted Annaly’s Cut – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.

Shamrock Asset Management Llc, which manages about $382.14M and $126.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares 7 (IEF) by 3,140 shares to 3,278 shares, valued at $350,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) by 10,669 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,862 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Core Msci Total International Stock Etf (IXUS).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32 million for 30.19 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Rowland & Company Investment Counsel, which manages about $228.64 million and $279.28 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) by 2,090 shares to 49,689 shares, valued at $6.12 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 46 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Co (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis accumulated 1,200 shares. Financial Bank owns 22,548 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tower Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Guardian Life Insurance Com Of America has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc reported 13,594 shares stake. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 15,517 shares. Rowland Company Investment Counsel Adv reported 6,358 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) stated it has 1,132 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fulton Savings Bank Na, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,121 shares. Parkside Natl Bank reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 2,150 were reported by Scott Selber. Bessemer Secs Limited Liability Com, New York-based fund reported 4,875 shares. Paloma Prtn reported 15,284 shares. Schroder Invest Mgmt Gru holds 0% or 3,486 shares in its portfolio. Origin Asset Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 10,359 shares.