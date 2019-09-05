As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Price Rose, Holder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Raised Its Stake; Jump Trading Has Boosted Its Kb Home (KBH) Stake by $452,496

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $4.08 during the last trading session, reaching $264.01. About 90,854 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Jump Trading Llc increased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 126.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jump Trading Llc bought 18,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.50% . The institutional investor held 33,794 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $817,000, up from 14,940 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jump Trading Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.54B market cap company. The stock increased 3.09% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $28.69. About 1.29 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 12.36% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.36% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 09/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Meadows at Westfield Village in Katy; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on KB Home; 02/05/2018 – KB Home Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss/Shr 82c; 09/03/2018 – KB Home’s Dorado Skies is Now Open in Lancaster; 22/03/2018 – KB HOME – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES INCREASED 6% TO $871.6 MLN; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 18/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Laterra in San Diego; 12/04/2018 – KB Home Declares Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company, which manages about $660.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 4,559 shares to 9,011 shares, valued at $684,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,120 shares, and cut its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Natl Tru accumulated 1,300 shares. Wetherby Asset holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 1,682 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Inc Lc invested in 2,711 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd has 19,147 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Synovus Fincl reported 11,005 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Congress Asset Mgmt Company Ma has 2.22% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Federated Inc Pa owns 107,291 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Gulf State Bank (Uk) Limited has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Scott & Selber Inc owns 2,150 shares. 1,634 were accumulated by Everence Cap Mgmt. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 8,256 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Schroder Inv Mgmt has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,486 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems owns 0.05% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 191,985 shares. Exane Derivatives stated it has 7 shares. Wade G W invested in 0.03% or 1,482 shares.

Jump Trading Llc, which manages about $310.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Caterpillar Inc Del (NYSE:CAT) by 5,369 shares to 14,031 shares, valued at $1.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 21,195 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,205 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

