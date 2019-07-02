As Cintas (CTAS) Stock Price Rose, Adams Express Company Has Upped Holding by $3.41 Million; As Legg Mason (LM) Share Price Rose, Holder Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Trimmed Position

Adams Express Company increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 53.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Adams Express Company bought 16,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 48,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.78 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Adams Express Company who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $237.97. About 306,333 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Cont Ops EPS $1.64-EPS $1.69; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its stake in Legg Mason Inc (LM) by 74.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board sold 86,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,049 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $795,000, down from 115,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board who had been investing in Legg Mason Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.23 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $37.28. About 450,571 shares traded. Legg Mason, Inc. (NYSE:LM) has declined 7.85% since July 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.28% the S&P500. Some Historical LM News: 01/05/2018 – Charlie Dreifus Celebrates 20 Years at Royce; 25/04/2018 – Legg Mason Total Debt, After a $100 M Revolver Repayment in March, Was $2.4 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LEGG MASON 4Q OPER REV. $785.1M, EST. $761.2M; 27/04/2018 – VP Lattin Gifts 238 Of Legg Mason Inc; 30/05/2018 – MEDIA-Legg Mason in talks with DoJ, SEC to resolve corruption probe- FT; 10/04/2018 – ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc. Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 21/04/2018 – DJ Legg Mason Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LM); 31/05/2018 – CLEARBRIDGE – URGE ATHENAHEALTH BOARD TO INSTRUCT FINANCIAL ADVISORS TO COMMENCE FORMAL SOLICITATION PROCESS INCLUDING POTENTIAL STRATEGIC & FINANCIAL SUITORS; 30/05/2018 – LEGG MASON DISCLOSES DOJ, SEC CASE RELATED TO LIBYA GOVT ASSETS; 14/05/2018 – Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC Announces Distributions for the Month of May 2018

Adams Express Company, which manages about $1.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bottomline Technologies (De) Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 6,100 shares to 5,700 shares, valued at $286,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 9,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 159,000 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Piedmont Advsr has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Amalgamated Bankshares reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bokf Na reported 26,606 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Randolph Co reported 31,535 shares. 36,000 were accumulated by Arizona State Retirement System. Scott & Selber Inc reported 2,150 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 287 shares. Fil Ltd owns 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Washington-based Tradewinds Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 6,596 are owned by Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Company. Bb&T has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). National Bank Of Montreal Can owns 66,528 shares. 4.13M are owned by State Street. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii owns 37,994 shares for 3.51% of their portfolio.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Thompson Michael Lawrence had sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600. TYSOE RONALD W also sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares.

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, which manages about $4.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 11,946 shares to 39,511 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oneok Inc New (NYSE:OKE) by 25,153 shares in the quarter, for a total of 57,433 shares, and has risen its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

