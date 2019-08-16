As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Tocqueville Asset Management LP Has Lifted Its Position; As Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) Share Price Rose, Holder Luxor Capital Group LP Has Trimmed Holding by $24.39 Million

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cintas (CTAS) by 91.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp bought 3,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 7,655 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, up from 4,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cintas for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $2.56 during the last trading session, reaching $262.58. About 174,868 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest

Luxor Capital Group Lp decreased its stake in Liberty Global Plc (LBTYK) by 23.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Luxor Capital Group Lp sold 1.02M shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 3.25M shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.79 million, down from 4.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Luxor Capital Group Lp who had been investing in Liberty Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $26.07. About 1.56 million shares traded. Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) has declined 0.99% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.99% the S&P500. Some Historical LBTYK News: 11/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL – IF DEAL WITH VODAFONE TERMINATES BECAUSE CONDITION TO GET ANTITRUST APPROVAL IS NOT MET, CO TO BE PAID COMPENSATORY PAYMENT OF EUR 250 MLN; 11/05/2018 – $VOD.GB, LBTYA: As the head of the #Monopolkommission the # Vodafone # Unitymedia Deal; 05/03/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL CEO MIKE FRIES SPEAKS AT CONFERENCE; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone Group to Buy European Assetsfrom Liberty Global; 30/05/2018 – European Commission Conditionally Approves Liberty Global’s Ziggo Buy; 09/05/2018 – VODAFONE GROUP VOD.L HAS AGREED TO A NEARLY $23 BILLION DEAL TO BUY OPERATIONS IN FOUR EUROPEAN COUNTRIES FROM JOHN MALONE’S LIBERTY GLOBAL LBTYA.O; 30/05/2018 – EU COMMISSION CONFIRMS APPROVAL OF ACQUISITION OF DUTCH CABLE TV OPERATOR ZIGGO BY LIBERTY GLOBAL, SUBJECT TO CONDITIONS; 09/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE TELEKOM DTEGn.DE CEO SAYS, REACTING TO VODAFONE-LIBERTY DEAL, WILL FIGHT TO ENSURE FAIR COMPETITION; 09/05/2018 – Vodafone strikes €18.4bn takeover of Liberty Global assets; 08/05/2018 – LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC QTRLY REVENUE $4,156.1 MLN, UP 4.2 PCT

Luxor Capital Group Lp, which manages about $10.73 billion and $2.99 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 51,607 shares to 80,462 shares, valued at $2.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Put) (XLP) by 8.27 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.47M shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY).

More notable recent Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Tracking Seth Klarman’s Baupost Group Holdings – Q2 2019 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Baupost’s 13F Shows New Stake in XPO Logistics (XPO), Increase in Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY), CBS (CBS), Liquidated Celgene (CELG) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” published on August 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Liberty Global Commences $2.5 Billion Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offers to Purchase up to $625 Million of its Class A Shares and up to $1.875 Billion of its Class C Shares – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Raises Stakes in Amazon (AMZN), Bank of America (BAC) – 13F – StreetInsider.com” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Seth Klarman’s Baupost Boosts Liberty, Reduces eBay – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 15, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bluecrest Mngmt Limited holds 0.05% or 6,331 shares. 1St Source Bankshares has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 8,965 shares. 2,061 were reported by Fiera Capital Corp. Buckingham Asset Mgmt Lc accumulated 0.05% or 1,795 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Com accumulated 189 shares or 0% of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 463,806 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 82 shares. Boston Rech & Management, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,530 shares. Federated Pa has invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Ny State Common Retirement Fund has 293,701 shares. Davis holds 1,200 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 2,036 shares. Eaton Vance Management reported 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 1,690 shares in its portfolio.