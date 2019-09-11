As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Lionstone Capital Management Decreased Stake by $6.34 Million; Greenwood Gearhart Maintains Position in Verizon Communications (VZ)

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71 million, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $246.06. About 327,122 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’

Greenwood Gearhart Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 24.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwood Gearhart Inc bought 9,596 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 48,752 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, up from 39,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $241.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $60.01. About 6.34M shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 13/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Verizon Owner Trust 2018-1; 19/04/2018 – Verizon Bolsters In-House Customer Experience Design Team with Acquisition of Moment; 25/04/2018 – VERIZON VZ.N : UBS SAYS RISK-REWARD IS SKEWED TO UPSIDE GIVEN IMPROVING WIRELESS FUNDAMENTALS, GROWING FCF, ATTRACTIVE VALUATION; 23/04/2018 – Tech Today: An eSim Conspiracy? Defending Verizon, Cheering Okta — Barron’s Blog; 17/04/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT DISMISSES MICROSOFT PRIVACY FIGHT INVOLVING CUSTOMER DATA STORED OVERSEAS AFTER CONGRESS AMENDS LAW; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON CFO – EXPECT TO SEE CO CONTINUE ADDING TO DIGITAL RIGHTS PORTFOLIO TO DISTRIBUTE ACROSS VARIOUS YAHOO! PLATFORMS, OATH PLATFORMS GOING FORWARD; 13/04/2018 – VERIZON’S OATH UNIT GAINED MOVIEPASS STAKE IN MOVIEFONE DEAL; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Patten Group has 16,894 shares for 0.43% of their portfolio. Edgestream Ptnrs Lp accumulated 7,745 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na reported 66,898 shares or 1.55% of all its holdings. Lafayette Invs has 0.18% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Warren Averett Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,519 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Hillswick Asset Mgmt Limited Com holds 6.81% or 173,212 shares. Covington Cap Mgmt owns 309,843 shares. America First Ltd has 253 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.3% or 1.13 million shares. Peapack Gladstone Fincl has 0.73% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 274,906 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) or 769,270 shares. Viking Fund Mngmt Lc has invested 1.43% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Evanson Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 12,215 shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1.09 million shares. Guardian Trust Communication has invested 0.13% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Verizon supercharges collaboration for global enterprises NYSE:VZ – GlobeNewswire” on September 10, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Verizon selling Tumblr to WordPress owner (updated) – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “An Intrinsic Calculation For Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Suggests It’s 48% Undervalued – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Verizon unveils new Media Platform features at IBC 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Verizon increases dividend for 13th consecutive year – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. S&Co holds 0.04% or 2,000 shares. Clarkston has 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 18,105 shares. Tocqueville Asset Ltd Partnership holds 7,655 shares. Charter invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 4,000 shares stake. Wetherby Asset Management has invested 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). The California-based Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested 0.05% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Dana Investment invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Amalgamated Bancorporation accumulated 13,031 shares or 0.06% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Morgan Stanley owns 199,807 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lord Abbett And Limited Liability Company stated it has 39,830 shares. Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.13% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 2,588 shares.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04M and $218.69M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $217.36M for 28.75 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Why Is Cintas (CTAS) Down 1.4% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Avoid Stinky Stalls When Nature Calls with Cintas’ Restroom Finder App – Business Wire” on August 29, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Dover (DOV) Appreciates 29% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati stocks hammered as Dow suffers fourth-biggest drop – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: August 14, 2019.