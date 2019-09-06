As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Holder Lionstone Capital Management Has Lowered by $6.34 Million Its Holding; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Aspiriant Has Increased Holding

Aspiriant Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 1.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc bought 1,868 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 109,809 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.86 million, up from 107,941 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $962.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $213.05. About 5.11M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 07/03/2018 – AppleInsider: Rumor: Apple working on cheaper HomePod for launch this year; 03/04/2018 – Apple discloses gender pay gap at UK operations; 04/05/2018 – Apple Rakes In Profits As It Awaits the Next Big Leap — Barrons.com; 12/03/2018 – CNET Taiwan: Apple’s Eddy Cue talks Texture buy and `trusted news sources’; 01/05/2018 – COOK: SERVICES IS A ‘HUGE OPPORTUNITY’ FOR APPLE; 12/03/2018 – APPLE SERVICES HEAD EDDY CUE SPEAKS AT SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST EVENT; 16/04/2018 – Before the release of the device, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo of KGI Securities forecast in a note that a “blush gold”-colored iPhone X will face production problems; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook ‘deeply offended’ by ‘DACA situation’; 25/03/2018 – Apple Goes to Hollywood. Will Its Story Have a Happy Ending?; 27/03/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Apple hasn’t met with Indian govt to discuss anti-spam iOS app since Nov, despite allegedly agreeing in Oct t

Lionstone Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 27.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lionstone Capital Management Llc sold 31,370 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 82,670 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.71M, down from 114,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lionstone Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $267.47. About 37,895 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fred Alger Management, New York-based fund reported 1.28 million shares. Daiwa Securities Inc has 45,760 shares. Hartline Corporation stated it has 3,805 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Artisan Ptnrs Partnership accumulated 710,259 shares. Lord Abbett And Llc holds 39,830 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 8,944 are owned by Massmutual Trust Communications Fsb Adv. Two Sigma Secs invested in 0% or 2,223 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 10,467 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Scotland Grp Public holds 142,996 shares or 5.8% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Company holds 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 102,493 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt invested in 0.11% or 6,401 shares. State Street holds 4.13 million shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1,217 shares. 7,655 are owned by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Lourd Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 991 shares.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 EPS, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $219.32M for 31.25 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas Earnings: CTAS Stock Surges as Profit Gains Nearly 20% – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dover (DOV) Appreciates 29% YTD: What’s Driving the Rally? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Joan Farmer Gardner, philanthropist linked to Cintas, dies – Cincinnati Business Courier” with publication date: September 05, 2019.

Lionstone Capital Management Llc, which manages about $414.04 million and $218.69 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Six Flags Entmt Corp New (NYSE:SIX) by 47,500 shares to 230,224 shares, valued at $11.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, American Natl Co Tx has 4.39% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 440,295 shares. Ogorek Anthony Joseph Ny Adv reported 5,382 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mgmt Incorporated invested in 1.05% or 10,967 shares. Perella Weinberg Capital Management Limited Partnership reported 20,273 shares. Invsts Asset Mngmt Of Georgia Incorporated Ga Adv reported 3,783 shares. Amica Mutual Company stated it has 131,549 shares. Moreover, Accredited Investors has 2.19% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Columbus Circle Invsts invested in 316,061 shares. Horrell Capital Mgmt holds 2,359 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Novare Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 2.15% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 72,412 shares. Fcg Advisors stated it has 1.64% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cetera Advsrs Lc invested in 256,711 shares or 2.43% of the stock. Callan Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Sva Plumb Wealth Mngmt Lc has 1.94% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Phocas Fincl has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 487 shares to 1,135 shares, valued at $2.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 4,876 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 14,674 shares, and cut its stake in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 08/29/2019: TECD, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, VTSI – Nasdaq” on August 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 09/05/2019: WORK, QTT, PANW, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on September 05, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Analyst Says It Remains ‘Difficult To Handicap’ New Tariffs – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Will Apple’s (AAPL) New Devices Boost Flagging iPhone Sales? – Nasdaq” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “AAPL Stock: Why Apple Will Be A Whole New Company in Five Years – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 09, 2019.