As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Chilton Investment Co Has Cut Its Stake by $1.85 Million; Mastercard (MA) Shares Rose While Roanoke Asset Management Cut Position by $1.52 Million

Roanoke Asset Management Corp decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 6.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roanoke Asset Management Corp sold 5,755 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The hedge fund held 78,667 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.81M, down from 84,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roanoke Asset Management Corp who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $275.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.72% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $271.17. About 4.18 million shares traded or 22.82% up from the average. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500.

Chilton Investment Co Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Investment Co Llc sold 7,804 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 366,157 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $86.89 million, down from 373,961 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Investment Co Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $253.78. About 1.14 million shares traded or 96.96% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Chilton Investment Co Llc, which manages about $5.22B and $3.04B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 19,670 shares to 1.04M shares, valued at $90.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kemper Corp Del (NYSE:KMPR) by 422,366 shares in the quarter, for a total of 784,227 shares, and has risen its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $2.14 earnings per share, up 10.88% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.93 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $225.91 million for 29.65 P/E if the $2.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.38% EPS growth.

Roanoke Asset Management Corp, which manages about $265.39M and $221.40M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Coca (NYSE:KO) by 13,877 shares to 66,436 shares, valued at $3.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 38 investors sold MA shares while 536 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 414 raised stakes. 720.31 million shares or 0.88% less from 726.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $2.05 billion for 33.56 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 8 sales for $42.91 million activity. DAVIS RICHARD K also bought $468,603 worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought $413,560 worth of stock or 1,500 shares.