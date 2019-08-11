As Cintas (CTAS) Shares Rose, Albion Financial Group Has Boosted by $702,758 Its Position; Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Springowl Associates Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Albion Financial Group increased its stake in Cintas Corporation (CTAS) by 21.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Albion Financial Group bought 3,479 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 19,806 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 16,327 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Albion Financial Group who had been investing in Cintas Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $263.42. About 239,018 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday lmpact™ Program; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018

Springowl Associates Llc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 36.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Springowl Associates Llc sold 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The hedge fund held 13,250 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $756,000, down from 20,750 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Springowl Associates Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $86.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $71.5. About 7.11 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS NXP TENDER OFFER TO 5 PM ET ON MAY 11; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Broadcom to end bid for Qualcomm, keeps plan to move to US; 15/03/2018 – Former Qualcomm chairman seeks funding for buyout; 14/05/2018 – Trump’s pledge to help China’s ZTE spurs backlash in Washington; 27/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING; 19/03/2018 – FierceWireEurope: Qualcomm: It’s not over; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS CO’S UNIT, NXP TO AMEND SOME RESTRICTIONS IN AGREEMENT INCLUDING NXP’S ABILITY TO UNDERTAKE ACQUISITIONS, SETTLE LITIGATION – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Earnings, Forecast Show China’s Phone Market Improving

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $956,026 activity. Another trade for 1,000 shares valued at $200,600 was sold by Thompson Michael Lawrence. 1,740 shares were sold by FROOMAN THOMAS E, worth $351,106.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Grp Pcl reported 606,276 shares. Braun Stacey Assoc accumulated 0.89% or 66,367 shares. Schroder Investment Management Grp Incorporated has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Gemmer Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 79 shares. Ardevora Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 177,000 shares or 0.93% of the stock. Td Asset has invested 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Guggenheim Lc holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 81,376 shares. S&Co has 2,000 shares. Driehaus Ltd holds 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 4,116 shares. Vanguard Group Inc invested in 0.08% or 9.65 million shares. Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 0.06% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Eulav Asset Management invested in 0.33% or 38,700 shares. First Bancshares stated it has 31,267 shares. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Whittier Trust holds 203 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pettee Investors invested in 0.13% or 3,621 shares. 24,063 were accumulated by Kentucky Retirement Insur Fund. Bartlett Lc owns 150,740 shares. Sabal reported 4,335 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Co has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Quinn Opportunity Prtn Ltd has invested 0.09% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 146,191 were reported by Paradigm Advisors Ltd Liability Co. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 3,764 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Company reported 692,485 shares. Indiana Trust & Inv Management holds 9,320 shares. 6,416 are held by Amica Retiree Tru. Bailard reported 21,151 shares. Raymond James Trust Na invested 0.59% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Td Cap Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 101 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp has invested 0.11% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).