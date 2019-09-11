As Cintas (CTAS) Share Value Rose, Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc Has Boosted Its Stake by $602,162; Baker Bros Advisors LP Boosted Its Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Stake by $32.41 Million as Shares Rose

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 2.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc bought 2,981 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 142,996 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.90M, up from 140,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $6.69 during the last trading session, reaching $248.97. About 975,927 shares traded or 74.03% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List

Baker Bros Advisors Lp increased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. (NBIX) by 50.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp bought 368,315 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 1.10 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.79M, up from 730,355 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.82% or $4.82 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 942,915 shares traded or 46.27% up from the average. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500. Some Historical NBIX News: 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Loss/Shr 47c; 08/05/2018 – NEUROCRINE PRESENTS NEW QUALITY OF LIFE DATA FROM RE-KINECT; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine Sees 2018 Operating Expense $395M-$420M; 30/04/2018 – Neurocrine 1Q Rev $71.1M; 10/04/2018 – FDA extends review for AbbVie, Neurocrine’s uterine pain drug; 25/04/2018 – NEUROCRINE SAYS INGREZZA IMPROVES TARDIVE DYSKINESIA SYMPTOMS; 13/03/2018 – ABBVIE INC – RESULTS DEMONSTRATED ELAGOLIX, WITH LOW-DOSE ADD-BACK THERAPY, REDUCED HEAVY MENSTRUAL BLEEDING COMPARED TO PLACEBO; 10/04/2018 – ABBVIE INC – BASED ON ABBVIE’S REVIEW OF DATA, COMPANY REMAINS CONFIDENT IN NDA AND CONTINUES TO WORK WITH FDA TO BRING ELAGOLIX TO PATIENTS; 14/05/2018 – Neurocrine Bio at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Neurocrine Bio Drops 5.6% to Lowest in 11 Weeks

Royal Bank Of Scotland Group Plc, which manages about $498.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,249 shares to 47,624 shares, valued at $12.36 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VPL) by 23,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 107,397 shares, and cut its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Security National Trust Co has 0.08% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi owns 1,600 shares. Brinker Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 15,068 shares. Maverick Cap Limited accumulated 18,640 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company accumulated 0.04% or 1,992 shares. Geode Capital Limited Liability Corp reported 1.23 million shares stake. Pension accumulated 109,656 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Alkeon Capital Ltd Com has 299,602 shares. 13,031 were reported by Amalgamated Commercial Bank. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 0.08% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Lvm Capital Ltd Mi invested in 0.1% or 2,108 shares. Fdx Advsr reported 5,272 shares. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 0.03% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bb&T Corporation owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 3,834 shares. Albion Group Inc Ut reported 0.54% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

