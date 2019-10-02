As Cintas (CTAS) Share Price Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Boosted Holding by $1.19 Million; As Baidu Adr (BIDU) Valuation Declined, Southeastern Asset Management Boosted Holding by $32.84 Million

Southeastern Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Baidu Inc. Adr (BIDU) by 34.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southeastern Asset Management Inc bought 280,642 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The hedge fund held 1.09M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $128.08M, up from 810,655 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Baidu Inc. Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $102.62. About 2.46M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU IN PACTS TO DIVEST GLOBAL DU; 18/05/2018 – Baidu: Qi Lu Will No Longer Serve as Chief Operating Officer of the Co Starting in July 2018; 19/03/2018 – Baidu Waimai Chairman Gong leaves, third high-level departure since Ele.me’s acquisition, sources say; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU INC – QTRLY REVENUE FROM BAIDU CORE REACHED RMB 16.1 BLN, UP 26% , WHILE REVENUE FROM IQIYI REACHED RMB 4.9 BLN, UP 57%; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 18/05/2018 – LU QI TO REMAIN AS BAIDU VICE CHAIRMAN: SINA.COM; 18/03/2018 – Chinese video streaming service provider iQiyi, a unit of search engine giant Baidu, has launched an initial public offering in New York worth up to $2.4 billion; 14/03/2018 – Baidu Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $3.44 during the last trading session, reaching $258.95. About 586,080 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid `Spotty Potties’; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Rev $1.59B; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q EPS CONT OPS $2.66; 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today

