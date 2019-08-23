As Cintas (CTAS) Share Price Rose, Federated Investors Boosted by $17.65 Million Its Stake; Spectrum Management Group Has Cut Its Microsoft (MSFT) Stake by $518,544; Share Price Rose

Federated Investors Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 439.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Federated Investors Inc bought 87,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 107,291 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.68 million, up from 19,897 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Federated Investors Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $263.9. About 53,521 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500.

Spectrum Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 8.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Management Group Inc sold 4,432 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 46,527 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.49M, down from 50,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $1.86 during the last trading session, reaching $135.92. About 8.12M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 22/03/2018 – Automotive Sector Leads Michigan in $6 Billion of First-Half 2018 Project Completions, an Industrial Info News Alert; 22/03/2018 – Microsoft describes deal as “the single largest corporate purchase of solar energy ever in the United States.”; 16/04/2018 – DebtX To Sell $100 Million Portfolio In Ukraine; 26/04/2018 – Microsoft Sales Top Estimates, Fueled by Business Cloud Demand; 18/04/2018 – Ixia, a Keysight Business, Helps Organizations Validate Microsoft Azure DDoS Protection Service Defenses; 15/03/2018 – lnfluitive, Tasktop and TrendKite accelerate their growth strategies and competitive advantages with Workboard; 03/04/2018 – Skanska’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Spurred by Natural Gas, Commuter Rail Demand, an Industrial Info News Alert; 03/04/2018 – Vology Achieves Cisco Gold Partner Status; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 15/05/2018 – Wix to Host Analyst and Investor Day on June 5, 2018

Spectrum Management Group Inc, which manages about $448.94 million and $334.37M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 29,155 shares to 32,971 shares, valued at $1.77M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity (FHLC) by 47,711 shares in the quarter, for a total of 294,451 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr S&P Midcap 400 Etf Tr (MDY).

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Butensky Cohen Financial Security Inc owns 22,331 shares or 1.91% of their US portfolio. First Personal Financial accumulated 2.45% or 68,238 shares. 2,200 are owned by Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Catalyst Cap Ltd Co holds 0.17% or 41,500 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Limited stated it has 125,125 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. Decatur Capital Mngmt Inc invested 6.07% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Dean Inv Associates Ltd Company holds 43,644 shares. 354,368 were accumulated by Putnam Fl Investment Mngmt. Alkeon Capital Mngmt Limited Co holds 2.26M shares. Menlo Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 4.22% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 50,226 shares. Thomas White has 11,767 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Pnc Financial Group stated it has 1.57% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Bradford & Assocs invested in 0.76% or 7,600 shares. Bonness has invested 4.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Riggs Asset Managment Co has invested 0.31% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT).

