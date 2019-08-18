As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company Has Increased Position; Hmi Capital Has Trimmed Its Stake in Tableau Software (DATA) as Share Value Rose

Hmi Capital Llc decreased its stake in Tableau Software Inc (DATA) by 0.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hmi Capital Llc sold 9,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.41% . The hedge fund held 1.31 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $166.16M, down from 1.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hmi Capital Llc who had been investing in Tableau Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80B market cap company. It closed at $169.53 lastly. It is down 65.93% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 65.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DATA News: 03/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $104 FROM $100; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Loss $46.5M; 16/05/2018 – Tableau at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Bernstein AB Today; 02/05/2018 – Earnings Roundup: Sprint, Tableau Shine, Square, Spotify Drop — Barron’s Blog; 16/05/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CFO of PayPal and the CEO of Tableau Software; 22/05/2018 – TABLEAU SOFTWARE INC DATA.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $108; 20/04/2018 – DJ Tableau Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DATA); 17/04/2018 – Tableau Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Tableau Software 1Q Rev $246.2M; 27/03/2018 United Nations Establishes Tableau as Visual Analytics Standard, Streamlines Global Adoption of Platform

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 52.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company bought 3,647 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 10,547 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.13 million, up from 6,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.38 during the last trading session, reaching $264.4. About 407,540 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 12/04/2018 – Cintas Begins Search for Workplace Heroes for 2018 Everyday Impact™ Program; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold DATA shares while 69 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 73.86 million shares or 5.53% more from 69.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has 0.01% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 15,590 shares. Crosspoint Strategies Limited has 2.76% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 11,973 shares. Castleark Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 15,255 shares. Invesco Limited holds 331,444 shares. Partner Investment Mngmt Lp holds 3,839 shares. Massachusetts Com Ma holds 0% or 87,263 shares. Morgan Stanley invested 0.01% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Capital Inc Ca holds 0.3% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 19,800 shares. Salem Invest Counselors Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability reported 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Envestnet Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). accumulated 9 shares or 0% of the stock. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.02% in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA). Axa has 0.1% invested in Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) for 200,148 shares. 3,760 were accumulated by Institute For Wealth Lc.

Hmi Capital Llc, which manages about $266.04 million and $845.83M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 17,931 shares to 108,000 shares, valued at $126.72M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Introducing Textron (NYSE:TXT), The Stock That Dropped 33% In The Last Year – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Latest data sharing snafu at Twitter – Seeking Alpha” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholder Appears On The Safe Bulkers, Inc.’s (NYSE:SB) Shareholder Register? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Tableau Software, Inc. (NYSE:DATA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Might Not Be A Great Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Marketwatch.com‘s news article titled: “NYSE data-feed glitch delays some end-of-day stock prices – MarketWatch” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Stocks That Have Doubled and Still Have Room to Grow – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Cintas Corporation Donates First Aid Cabinets to American Diabetes Association® Camps – Business Wire” published on August 15, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: CTAS, XEL – Nasdaq” on March 22, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corporation Joins the American Diabetes Association® to Drive Awareness of Diabetes in the Workplace – Business Wire” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invs reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Toronto Dominion State Bank reported 59,446 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii holds 37,994 shares or 3.51% of its portfolio. Randolph Com reported 31,535 shares or 1.25% of all its holdings. Leonard Green & Prns Lp has 0.29% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Kcm Investment Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.05% or 3,465 shares. Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 16,238 shares. Hrt Finance Limited Co reported 1,725 shares. Private Na invested in 0.22% or 5,345 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 81,388 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Raymond James Advsr owns 7,732 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.07% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research invested in 0.32% or 283,101 shares. Destination Wealth Management stated it has 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).