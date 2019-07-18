As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Marietta Investment Partners Upped Position by $3.06 Million; As Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) Stock Value Declined, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Boosted by $596,160 Its Holding

Marietta Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 229.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc bought 15,163 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,759 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.40 million, up from 6,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 8.74% or $20.93 during the last trading session, reaching $260.37. About 2.13M shares traded or 319.93% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 30/05/2018 – Cintas Joins Fortune 500 List; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 30/04/2018 – Cintas Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37, EST. $1.27; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (WFC) by 11.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 12,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 121,490 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.87M, up from 109,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $45.21. About 21.56M shares traded or 16.87% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 18/05/2018 – Fewer Wells Fargo Advisors Head for the Doors — Barrons.com; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS DESPITE WEAKER GROWTH EXPECTATIONS, ROE OUTLOOK STILL IMPROVING; 25/04/2018 – WINGSTOP INC WING.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $56 FROM $53; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 19/04/2018 – USA TODAY Money: Exclusive: Wells Fargo loses teachers union AFT over ties to NRA, guns; 26/04/2018 – Myers Industries at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC Exits Position in Spark Energy; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Limited Liability holds 14 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Texas-based King Luther Mngmt Corp has invested 0.65% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Bridgewater Associate Lp, a Connecticut-based fund reported 8,305 shares. Carroll Assoc reported 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) holds 82 shares. The New York-based Select Equity Lp has invested 0% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Stephens Ar holds 2,926 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Asset Mgmt One Limited reported 47,140 shares. Hanseatic Services Inc accumulated 104 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Wealthquest has invested 0.25% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs Inc reported 0.06% stake. 31,979 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Oakbrook Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares were sold by TYSOE RONALD W. Thompson Michael Lawrence also sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cintas (CTAS) to Report Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Future Looks Bright for Cintas – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “5 Stocks with Spectacular Earnings Charts – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/16: (SGEN) (CTAS) (QCOM) Higher; (NUS) (IRMN) (SENS) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 16, 2019 : CSX, CTAS, UAL, FNF, SGEN, PNFP, IBKR, HWC, FULT, HOPE, UBNK – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ternium Sa (NYSE:TX) by 100,157 shares to 30,474 shares, valued at $830,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3,642 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,164 shares, and cut its stake in Lam Research Corp (NASDAQ:LRCX).

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Wells Fargo (WFC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Big Bank Results Seen Strong As Executives Manage Through Challenges – Benzinga” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “JPMorgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and More Major Financial Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Big Bank Stocks Tearing Higher – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 46,800 shares to 18,573 shares, valued at $1.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 4,222 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,405 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board invested in 0.89% or 6.45M shares. Wetherby Asset Management Inc holds 76,430 shares or 0.46% of its portfolio. Sigma Planning Corporation accumulated 38,441 shares. Oppenheimer And Company holds 0.15% or 119,790 shares. 20,304 were reported by Security Tru. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 7.51M shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Ltd Liability, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,440 shares. Zuckerman Gp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.11% or 9,950 shares. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp invested 0.1% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Caledonia (Private) Pty Ltd accumulated 5,088 shares. Amica Mutual Com reported 0.6% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lsv Asset Mngmt has invested 0.22% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Eubel Brady And Suttman Asset Mgmt reported 3.19% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Tuttle Tactical Mgmt invested 0.35% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Ejf Capital Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).