As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Dana Investment Advisors Lifted by $4.21 Million Its Position; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Shares Rose, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Raised Stake by $394,680

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 14.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 8,580 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The institutional investor held 67,020 shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.12M, up from 58,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $49.02. About 1.69 million shares traded or 23.20% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 03/04/2018 – Financial Post: Brookfield-owned GrafTech looks to raise more than $800 million in IPO; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield in final stages of talks to buy ICICI Tower in Hyderabad, India – Mint; 27/03/2018 – Brookfield’s Underwhelming Bid For GGP Pushes Down Retail REITs; 22/03/2018 – Newport Capital Partners acquires prominent retail center in Brookfield, WI; 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Brookfield Asset Management looking to scale up lending to Indian real estate developers – Business Standard; 21/03/2018 – LCM PARTNERS- UNDER TERMS, BROOKFIELD WILL AN OPTION TO ACQUIRE ANOTHER 24.9% INTEREST IN LINK FINANCIAL GROUP OVER TIME; 20/05/2018 – Arab Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 13/03/2018 – Brookfield Is Said to Sell Stake in Toronto Bay Adelaide Centre; 23/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates GGP Inc ‘BBB-‘, Otlk Stable On Aqstn By Brookfield; 21/05/2018 – HEALTHSCOPE SAYS IT WON’T GIVE DUE DILIGENCE TO BGH, BROOKFIELD

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 1334.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 20,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The institutional investor held 22,400 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.53M, up from 1,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $258.41. About 479,004 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 97,914 shares to 15,874 shares, valued at $730,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ford Mtr Co Del (NYSE:F) by 240,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 151,860 shares, and cut its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise C.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. Shares for $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W on Wednesday, February 13. On Thursday, February 14 the insider FROOMAN THOMAS E sold $351,106.