As Cintas (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Upped by $456,520 Its Position; Holder First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services Boosted Bce (BCE) Holding

First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Bce Inc (BCE) by 125.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought 37,880 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 68,071 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02M, up from 30,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Bank Of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services who had been investing in Bce Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $45.48. About 676,669 shares traded. BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) has risen 6.19% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BCE News: 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Rev C$5.59B; 07/03/2018 – BELL CANADA SAYS ANNOUNCED PUBLIC OFFERING OF CDN $500 MLN OF MTN DEBENTURES PURSUANT TO ITS MEDIUM TERM NOTES (MTN) PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q EPS C$0.73; 06/03/2018 BCE at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By National Bank Financial; 03/05/2018 – BCE Inc 1Q Adj EPS C$0.80; 26/03/2018 – BCE INC SAYS PUBLIC OFFERING OF US $750 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 4.464% SERIES US-1 NOTES, DUE 2048; 26/03/2018 – BELL CANADA ANNOUNCES OFFERING OF SERIES US-1 NOTES; 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirmed BCE Inc.’s Baa2 Issuer Rating and Maintained Stable Outlook; 07/03/2018 – UNIFOR – UNIFOR MEMBERS WORKING AT BELL CANADA CLERICAL DIVISION RATIFIED A FOUR-YEAR COLLECTIVE AGREEMENT; 16/04/2018 – NETCOMM WIRELESS LTD – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH BELL CANADA FOR SUPPLY OF FIXED WIRELESS TECHNOLOGY

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 90.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 2,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,760 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $962,000, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $237.29. About 385,815 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 12/04/2018 – One Week Left to Vote in 2018 Cintas Janitor of the Year Contest; 06/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Muncie, IN With Highest Safety Designation; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation – 05/31/2018; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Corporation Selected as Inaugural Recipient of Evoqua Water Sustainability Award; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 03/05/2018 – Cincinnati Custodian Sweeps Up National Cintas Janitor of the Year Title; 22/03/2018 – Cintas Sees 4Q Rev $1.625B-$1.645B

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22B and $505.52 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 2,230 shares to 9,600 shares, valued at $1.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 19,006 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,494 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.16 million activity. Thompson Michael Lawrence also sold $200,600 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares. On Wednesday, February 13 TYSOE RONALD W sold $604,920 worth of Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 3,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Limited Company reported 0.67% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Cap Mgmt Assoc Ny owns 3,000 shares for 0.94% of their portfolio. Aviva Pcl holds 0.04% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) or 32,337 shares. Australia-based Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Weik reported 12,335 shares or 1.22% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Inc Md holds 1.20 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 31,979 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1St Source Bancshares, a Indiana-based fund reported 1,076 shares. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Mirae Asset Global Limited has 14,495 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Atwood & Palmer holds 0% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 55 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd has invested 0.21% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Qs Limited Liability Corp holds 971 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 11,078 shares.

