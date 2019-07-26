As Cintas (CTAS) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Royal London Asset Management LTD Lowered Stake; Baidu (BIDU) Holder Causeway Capital Management Raised Holding

Causeway Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 1.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Causeway Capital Management Llc bought 89,735 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $880.65 million, up from 5.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Causeway Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $114.24. About 1.52 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 43.99% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.42% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/03/2018 – Baidu: IQIYI Price $18 Per ADS for Total Offering Size of $2.25B; 18/05/2018 – Baidu’s President Stepping Down for ‘Family Reasons’; 18/05/2018 – China’s Baidu says COO to step down; 28/03/2018 – Chinese streaming company iQiyi prices IPO at $18 per share; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – QI LU TO TRANSITION INTO NEW ROLE AT BAIDU, BAIDU PROMOTES; 29/03/2018 – Baidu Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering of iQlYl, Inc; 27/04/2018 – ADRs End Mostly Higher; Baidu Trades Actively; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS, BAIDU WILL DIVEST A MAJORITY EQUITY STAKE IN GLOBAL DU BUSINESS

Royal London Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 14.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Royal London Asset Management Ltd sold 5,681 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,448 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.56 billion, down from 38,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.03 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $261.66. About 382,961 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.16 million activity. TYSOE RONALD W sold 3,000 shares worth $604,920. Thompson Michael Lawrence had sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600 on Tuesday, February 12.

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why it is Worth Holding on to Cintas (CTAS) Stock Now – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Top Stock Reports for Johnson & Johnson, NextEra & Deere – Nasdaq” published on July 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Cintas Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CTAS) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cintas (CTAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks To Watch For July 17, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $12754.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 219,899 shares to 470,172 shares, valued at $34.05 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in World Wrestling Entmt Inc (NYSE:WWE) by 40,699 shares in the quarter, for a total of 147,847 shares, and has risen its stake in Centene Corp Del (NYSE:CNC).

