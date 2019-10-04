As Cintas (CTAS) Market Valuation Rose, Leonard Green Partners LP Raised Position by $1.19 Million; Blb&B Advisors Boosted Its Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) Stake by $320,025

Blb&B Advisors Llc increased its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (BDX) by 47.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blb&B Advisors Llc bought 1,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.28% . The institutional investor held 3,978 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.00M, up from 2,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blb&B Advisors Llc who had been investing in Becton Dickinson & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $68.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $1.56 during the last trading session, reaching $252.47. About 31,162 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500.

Leonard Green Partners Lp increased its stake in Cintas Corp (CTAS) by 33.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Leonard Green Partners Lp bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.54% . The hedge fund held 20,000 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.75 million, up from 15,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Leonard Green Partners Lp who had been investing in Cintas Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $260.8. About 21,175 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 28.47% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.47% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 24/05/2018 – Cintas at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northcoast Research Today; 20/04/2018 – DJ Cintas Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTAS); 26/04/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Angola, IN with Highest Safety Designation; 18/05/2018 – Minnesota OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Eagan with Highest Safety Designation; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q REV. $1.59B, EST. $1.57B; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q EPS $2.71

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “BD Announces Publication of an Independent Analysis of Drug-Coated Balloon Safety Data for Femoropopliteal Peripheral Arterial Disease – PRNewswire” on September 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “BD Announces Leadership Succession Plan – PRNewswire” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “9 Super-Safe-Growth Stocks for Long-Lasting Dividends – Investorplace.com” with publication date: October 02, 2019.

Blb&B Advisors Llc, which manages about $669.27 million and $871.01M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 3,159 shares to 33,358 shares, valued at $7.11 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VV) by 6,623 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,977 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pioneer Tru Savings Bank N A Or reported 1.5% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Panagora Asset Management reported 14,386 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northeast Fincl Consultants Inc reported 0.02% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). 12,328 were reported by Fragasso Gru. Pittenger And Anderson owns 0.82% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 43,554 shares. Fjarde Ap owns 76,798 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.13% or 36,002 shares. Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives holds 0.06% or 17,958 shares. Adage Prns Limited Liability holds 327,202 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Adirondack Tru invested in 0.32% or 1,832 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 105,846 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. First Interstate Bankshares reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Advisors Limited Ltd owns 899 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Viking Fund Llc has invested 0.2% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can has 0.19% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX).

More notable recent Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Here’s Why Investing in Cintas (CTAS) Right Now Makes Sense – Nasdaq” on December 28, 2018, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cintas (CTAS) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on February 01, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Don’t Stall – Voting for the America’s Best Restroom® Contest Ends in One Week – Business Wire” on September 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cintas Corporation Wins Silver and Bronze Medals at the 2019 Stevie Awards – PRNewswire” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Cintas Corporation Signs on as Sponsor of College Football on ESPN – PRNewswire” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

Leonard Green Partners Lp, which manages about $14.87 billion and $643.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $2.86 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 10,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 60,000 shares, and cut its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.32, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 37 investors sold CTAS shares while 192 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 67.47 million shares or 0.91% less from 68.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Sa invested in 5,515 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 4,000 shares. The Nevada-based Whittier Trust Com Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). 5,170 are owned by Boys Arnold & Co. Pictet & Cie (Europe) owns 0.33% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 8,139 shares. Aqr Limited Co invested in 362,248 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Liberty Capital Management invested in 1.51% or 14,212 shares. Victory Cap has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 19,262 shares. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 462,487 shares. Albion Fin Grp Ut stated it has 0.68% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Zacks stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Barclays Public Limited has invested 0.02% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Castleark Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.92% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).