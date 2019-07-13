As Cintas Com Stk (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Zebra Capital Management Lowered by $964,146 Its Position; Baupost Group Lifted Its Stake in Ebay (EBAY) as Stock Value Rose

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 39.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 8.29M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The hedge fund held 29.29M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09B, up from 21.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $40.06. About 5.29M shares traded. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has declined 3.52% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.95% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 25/04/2018 – EBay Sees FY EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q TOTAL MARKETPLACE GMV $22.55B; 25/04/2018 – eBay 1Q Rev $2.58B; 25/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.29, REV VIEW $11.00 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – EBAY SEES 2Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 50C TO 52C, EST. 52C; 16/05/2018 – Australian Investors Buy Santander Mexico, Sell EBay: 13F; 01/05/2018 – For OfferUp’s first seven years in existence, it had Craigslist in its crosshairs. Next up? Taking a shot at stealing business from eBay, as many have tried and failed to do; 19/04/2018 – EBAY INC EBAY.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $58 FROM $50; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Rev $10.9B-$11.1B

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (CTAS) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,948 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 6,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.35 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $242.44. About 345,878 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 17/05/2018 – Cintas Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 24; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 10/05/2018 – Bessemer Group Incorporated Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/05/2018 – Cintas App Helps Memorial Day Travelers Avoid ‘Spotty Potties’; 19/03/2018 – Cintas Introduces Top 10 Finalists in Fifth Annual Nationwide Janitor of the Year Contest; 25/04/2018 – Cintas Distribution Center in Reno Earns TRUE Certification for Zero Waste Initiatives; 15/05/2018 – Cintas Adds to Zero Waste Achievements with TRUE Certification at Dallas Distribution Center; 08/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Kansas City, KS with Highest Safety Designation

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600. 3,000 Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) shares with value of $604,920 were sold by TYSOE RONALD W.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 EPS, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.87 million for 31.24 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Of Texas invested in 4,000 shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, First Bank has 0.04% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 161,274 shares. Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc holds 3,918 shares. The Massachusetts-based Frontier Cap Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.92% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Financial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.01% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Hilltop has invested 0.14% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Raymond James Fincl Serv Advsrs Inc has 0.01% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,732 shares. Argent Cap Management Lc holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,787 shares. Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 7,234 shares. Yorktown Mngmt & Company Inc reported 0.1% in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Moreover, Farmers And Merchants has 0% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) for 91 shares. Pictet Asset invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). London Of Virginia invested 0.38% of its portfolio in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS).

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares to 21,483 shares, valued at $1.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3,698 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,199 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI).

