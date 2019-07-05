As Cintas Com Stk (CTAS) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Decreased by $964,146 Its Position; Zix (ZIXI) Shareholder Archon Capital Management Has Lowered Stake

Archon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zix Corp (ZIXI) by 63.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc sold 976,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 557,991 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, down from 1.53M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zix Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $533.50M market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.69. About 406,554 shares traded. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 76.85% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zix Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZIXI); 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 10/04/2018 – Zix Strengthens MSP Program; 21/03/2018 New ZixCorp Channel with Progress Distribution and Proact IT Group AB to Help UK and European Enterprises Comply with New GDPR Rules; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow

Zebra Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com Stk (CTAS) by 71.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc sold 4,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,948 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $394,000, down from 6,721 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.89B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $239.57. About 466,017 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. Another trade for 1,740 shares valued at $351,106 was made by FROOMAN THOMAS E on Thursday, February 14. The insider Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 1,000 shares worth $200,600.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 7,826 shares to 23,826 shares, valued at $1.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tyson Foods Inc Cl A Com S (NYSE:TSN) by 6,571 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,483 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc Com Stk (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $201.57 million for 30.87 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biolase Inc by 816,737 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.03 per share. ZIXI’s profit will be $3.85 million for 34.61 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.01 actual earnings per share reported by Zix Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 600.00% EPS growth.