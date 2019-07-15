As Cintas Com (CTAS) Market Value Rose, Holder Rhumbline Advisers Cut Stake; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stake Held by Tiger Eye Capital Llc

Tiger Eye Capital Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 2003.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiger Eye Capital Llc bought 40,279 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 42,289 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.46M, up from 2,010 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiger Eye Capital Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $3.56 during the last trading session, reaching $380.89. About 176,833 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 27.03% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Rev $1.2B; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ REV $1.21B, EST. $1.17B; 02/04/2018 – Roper Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN IN DEAL VALUED AT $1.1B; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Raises Outlook After 1Q Earnings Beat

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its stake in Cintas Corp Com (CTAS) by 11.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhumbline Advisers sold 21,461 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.81% with the market. The institutional investor held 161,274 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.60 million, down from 182,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhumbline Advisers who had been investing in Cintas Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $243.57. About 209,916 shares traded. Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) has risen 20.89% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.46% the S&P500. Some Historical CTAS News: 23/04/2018 – Cintas Corporation Tackles Food Waste in Support of Green Umbrella Campaign; 27/03/2018 – NJ Warn Notices: Cintas Corporation No, 2 – 05/31/2018; 10/04/2018 – Tracking Thrilling Thrones: Cintas Seeks Nominations for Annual America’s Best Restroom® Contest; 22/03/2018 – CINTAS 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.37; 14/05/2018 – Brown Advisory Buys New 1.1% Position in Cintas; 22/03/2018 – Cintas 3Q Net $302.1M; 21/05/2018 – OSHA Recognizes Cintas in Boston, MA with Highest Safety Designation; 13/03/2018 Cintas Canada Seeks Washrooms that Wow for the Annual Canada’s Best Restroom Contest®

Tiger Eye Capital Llc, which manages about $1.45 billion and $411.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interxion Holding N.V (NYSE:INXN) by 196,288 shares to 99,630 shares, valued at $6.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vail Resorts Inc (NYSE:MTN) by 36,685 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,858 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Since February 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $4.03 million activity. $2.66 million worth of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) was sold by Stipancich John K on Tuesday, February 5. 500 shares valued at $163,483 were bought by WALLMAN RICHARD F on Friday, March 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Assetmark stated it has 1,376 shares. Hugh Johnson Limited Liability Company has 1% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,495 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Citizens & Northern has invested 0.23% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Minnesota-based Ameriprise Fin Inc has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 168 were accumulated by Parkside Natl Bank And Trust. Rampart Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,542 shares. 103 were accumulated by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. Optimum Invest Advsrs owns 0.03% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 285 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1St Source Commercial Bank invested in 0.02% or 644 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada holds 428,868 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 823 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Washington Com has 0.2% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 9,938 shares. Charter Company owns 910 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. 145,011 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag.

Rhumbline Advisers, which manages about $34.12 billion and $51.64B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Starbucks Corp Com (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 93,374 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $174.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc Com (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15,576 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,788 shares, and has risen its stake in Ultimate Software Group Inc (NASDAQ:ULTI).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTAS shares while 167 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 68.09 million shares or 2.92% less from 70.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jump Trading invested in 0.23% or 3,471 shares. Moreover, Numerixs Inv Technologies has 0.12% invested in Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS). Stifel Corporation holds 397,606 shares. Asset Mgmt One Com Limited invested in 0.05% or 47,140 shares. Pitcairn invested in 12,997 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Royal London Asset Mgmt Limited holds 32,448 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca reported 28,971 shares or 2.32% of all its holdings. Charter Trust holds 0.06% or 2,345 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Inv Mngmt invested in 9 shares or 0% of the stock. Bessemer Gp invested in 1.01% or 1.31M shares. Fairview Capital Investment Ltd Liability owns 49,357 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Gp Llc accumulated 409,863 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Profund Ltd Llc reported 7,208 shares. Fort LP reported 6,237 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ:CTAS) to report earnings on July, 18. They expect $1.94 earnings per share, up 9.60% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.77 per share. CTAS’s profit will be $202.86M for 31.39 P/E if the $1.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual earnings per share reported by Cintas Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.43% EPS growth.

