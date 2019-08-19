As Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Stock Price Declined, Holder Nuveen Asset Management Decreased Its Stake by $4.80 Million; Aes (AES) Holder Usa Financial Portformulas Cut Position as Market Value Declined

Nuveen Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 41.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuveen Asset Management Llc sold 123,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 172,142 shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88 million, down from 295,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuveen Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $38.17. About 65,101 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q EPS 53c; 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 04/04/2018 – Off-Broadway Smash-Hit ‘Puffs’ Brings a Hilarious Take on the Wizarding World to Moviegoers Nationwide May 9 and 12 Only; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK, CHAIRMAN FORM JV TO DEVELOP ENTERTAINMENT FACILITIES; 26/04/2018 – Cinemark Holdings Unit Buys 50% Stake in FE Concepts; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q REV. $780.0M, EST. $758.6M; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark to Participate at May Investor Conferences; 05/03/2018 – ‘GODSPEED – The Race Across America,’ Rides Into U.S. Cinemas For One Night on May 22; 02/05/2018 – THX® and Cinemark Announce Certification of Over 200 Cinemark XD Screens in the United States and Latin America

Usa Financial Portformulas Corp decreased its stake in Aes Corp (AES) by 60.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp sold 121,091 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.65% . The institutional investor held 79,872 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.44M, down from 200,963 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Usa Financial Portformulas Corp who had been investing in Aes Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 185,778 shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS IS SAID TO EYE AES’S STAKE IN ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q REV. $2.74B, EST. $3.02B; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Upgrades AES’ IDR to ‘BB+’; Outlook Revised to Stable; 22/03/2018 – Ohio Warn Notice: Aberdeen/Brown Manchester/Adams Potential Number Affected- AES Ohio Generation, LLC (Dayton Power & Light) -; 08/05/2018 – AES SAYS ELECTROPAULO STAKE VALUED AT ABOUT $265M; 20/03/2018 – AES Corp: Committed to Achieving Investment-Grade Credit Metrics by 2019; 22/04/2018 – DJ AES Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AES); 15/05/2018 – Three Miami Valley Seniors Awarded Energy Leadership Scholarships at the Ohio Youth Energy Celebration; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q ADJ EPS 28C, EST. 24C; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms ‘BB-‘ Rtgs On AES Andres; Outlook Still Stable

More notable recent The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Did The AES Corporation’s (NYSE:AES) CEO Take Home Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AES Corporation: The Turnaround Company – Seeking Alpha” published on March 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “sPower and PSEG Long Island Help New York Move Towards Ambitious Clean Energy Goals – GlobeNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AES on Track to Attain Investment Grade Credit Ratings in 2020 and Reaffirms Outlook Through 2022 – Business Wire” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Pfizer, AES and Centurylink – Investorplace.com” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold AES shares while 164 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 601.36 million shares or 1.07% less from 607.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.16 million shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cambridge Investment has invested 0% in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Artemis Investment Management Llp accumulated 1.20 million shares. 140,761 are owned by Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Whittier Trust Com invested 0.21% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Avenir accumulated 2.40 million shares. Valueact Hldgs Lp holds 1.56M shares. Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.24% of its portfolio in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Moreover, Whittier Trust Co Of Nevada has 0.16% invested in The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES). Vident Advisory Limited Liability reported 0.21% stake. Sei Invests reported 353,120 shares. Kbc Group Nv holds 0.07% or 469,635 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Management holds 0% or 583 shares in its portfolio. 97,088 were accumulated by Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv. Deutsche State Bank Ag invested in 1.99 million shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 19 investors sold CNK shares while 84 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 111.07 million shares or 1.03% more from 109.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 122,899 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 27,559 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 98,995 shares. Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 1,048 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields reported 477,965 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board has invested 0.06% in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK). Wellington Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.03% or 3.65M shares. Moreover, Plante Moran Financial Advsr has 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 48 shares. Deutsche Bancorp Ag stated it has 128,989 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vident Advisory Llc accumulated 63,703 shares or 0.14% of the stock. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 0% invested in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) for 24 shares. Fmr Limited, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 9.18M shares. Coatue Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 8,539 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Finance reported 496,392 shares. Quantitative Mgmt Ltd stated it has 44,200 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.