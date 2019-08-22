As Cinemark Holdings (CNK) Shares Declined, Sarasin & Partners Llp Lifted Holding by $686,049; Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) Holder Rbo & Co Has Lowered Holding by $3.22 Million as Stock Value Rose

Rbo & Co Llc decreased its stake in Mondelez Inter (MDLZ) by 23.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rbo & Co Llc sold 65,714 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% . The institutional investor held 213,498 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.66M, down from 279,212 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rbo & Co Llc who had been investing in Mondelez Inter for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $78.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $54.3. About 3.18M shares traded. Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) has risen 24.40% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.40% the S&P500. Some Historical MDLZ News: 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 24/04/2018 – Milka Chocolate Joins Cocoa Life Sustainable Sourcing Program; 16/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 16/04/2018 – Mondelez Announces Early Tender Results of Its Cash Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ SAYS CEO DIRK VAN DE PUT’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $42.4 MLN — SEC FILING; 01/05/2018 – MONDELEZ 1Q ADJ EPS 62C, EST. 61C; 02/04/2018 – MONDELEZ INTL REPORTS CASH TENDER OFFER & CONSENT SOLICITATION; 17/04/2018 – Mondelēz International Opens $90 Million `Factory of the Future’ in Bahrain; 01/05/2018 – Mondelez 1Q Rev $6.77B; 06/05/2018 – Mondelēz International to Acquire Tate’s Bake Shop

Sarasin & Partners Llp increased its stake in Cinemark Holdings Inc (CNK) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sarasin & Partners Llp bought 17,591 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.61% . The institutional investor held 1.13 million shares of the movies and entertainment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $45.28M, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sarasin & Partners Llp who had been investing in Cinemark Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $37.53. About 903,865 shares traded. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) has risen 14.52% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CNK News: 09/05/2018 – Cinemark 1Q Rev $780M; 09/04/2018 – Michael Bolton Presents ‘American Dream: Detroit,’ a Love Letter From Motor City Legends Chronicling the Greatest Urban Turnaround in American History, in Cinemas Nationwide May 15 Only; 04/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – CINEMARK HOLDINGS SAYS ON APRIL 20, CO’S UNIT ACQUIRED A 50 PCT INTEREST IN FE CONCEPTS, AN ENTERTAINMENT JOINT VENTURE WITH AWSR INVESTMENTS, LLC; 24/04/2018 – Cinemark Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 ‘Phoenix Wilder: And The Great Elephant Adventure’ Offers All-Ages Entertainment While Focusing on Conservation, Debuting in U.S. Cinemas April 16 Only; 08/05/2018 – Cinemark Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – CINEMARK 1Q ADJ EBITDA $193.4M, EST. $196.3M; 24/04/2018 – REALD & CINEMARK RENEW 3D PACT THROUGH 2022; 12/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba1 To Cinemark’s $660 Million Term Loan B, B1 Cfr Unchanged

Sarasin & Partners Llp, which manages about $17.00B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3,000 shares to 39,312 shares, valued at $6.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.17 in 2018Q4.

Rbo & Co Llc, which manages about $284.00 million and $416.28M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,971 shares to 298,125 shares, valued at $17.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.