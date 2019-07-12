As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stock Value Rose, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Lowered Position; As Dominion Energy (D) Share Price Rose, Holder Bank Of The West Has Upped Its Holding

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 10.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc sold 9,890 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 83,814 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20M, down from 93,704 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $106.81. About 670,038 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 179.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 7,183 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,190 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $858,000, up from 4,007 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.34B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 2.72M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PSC OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COMBINATION; 25/04/2018 – DOMINION HAS THREATENED TO DROP MERGER IF BILL BECOMES LAW; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Rev $3.47B; 21/03/2018 – GEORGIA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION OKS DOMINION ENERGY-SCANA COM

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Closes Buyout, Aids Underwriting Skill – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Franco-Nevada Corporation (FNV) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Completion of MSP Underwriting Limited Acquisition – PRNewswire” on February 28, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Should You Invest in the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Financials ETF (RYF)? – Nasdaq” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jun 13, 2019 : GE, HAL, CZR, PG, LVS, LLY, HPE, AAPL, FLEX, CMCSA, CINF, ZNGA – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc holds 0.01% or 2,488 shares in its portfolio. Nomura Asset Mgmt Company Limited owns 53,232 shares. Stephens Inc Ar holds 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 5,400 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Com Inc has invested 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Koshinski Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Mason Street Limited Liability reported 0.04% stake. Aldebaran Fincl has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0.01% or 323,451 shares in its portfolio. Peninsula Asset owns 41,702 shares or 2.58% of their US portfolio. The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 14,911 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Iberiabank Corporation reported 1.16% stake. Cookson Peirce And Incorporated, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,365 shares. Lenox Wealth Management Inc invested in 0.05% or 1,812 shares.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc, which manages about $15.74B and $17.99B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in State Str Corp (NYSE:STT) by 249,645 shares to 633,128 shares, valued at $41.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 333,848 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.99 million shares, and has risen its stake in Lancaster Colony Cor (NASDAQ:LANC).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. CINF’s profit will be $112.35 million for 38.70 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -34.29% negative EPS growth.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 1,651 shares to 18,363 shares, valued at $4.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 14,588 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,383 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK also bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Harris (NYSE:HRS) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 59% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Does Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) Fare As A Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Would WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 200,004 shares. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hussman Strategic Advsrs Incorporated invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Murphy Cap Mgmt Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 30,606 shares. The New York-based Wellington Shields And Com Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 564 were accumulated by Clean Yield Gp. Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 0.05% or 152,626 shares. Reaves W H has 1.21 million shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Monetary holds 0.07% or 2,300 shares. Grimes & Company reported 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Modera Wealth Ltd Liability has 2,841 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Limited Company reported 69,463 shares. Johnson Invest Counsel reported 0.05% stake. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 62,968 shares.