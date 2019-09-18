As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Stock Value Rose, Cookson Peirce & Co Has Raised Stake by $746,235; Proffitt & Goodson Has Upped Position in Target (TGT) by $523,998

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc increased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 32.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc bought 7,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 29,610 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07M, up from 22,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $113.99. About 117,442 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Proffitt & Goodson Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 12963.83% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Proffitt & Goodson Inc bought 6,093 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 6,140 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $532,000, up from 47 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.59 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.41% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $106.84. About 993,935 shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 08/03/2018 – DMITRI L. STOCKTON NAMED TO TARGET CORPORATION’S BOARD; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXECS SPEAK AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 05/04/2018 – Job Applicants Enter Settlement with Target Corporation over Discriminatory Criminal Background Screening Policy; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Comparable Average Transaction Amount Fell 0.6%; 02/04/2018 – Instead of acquiring smaller players, as Wal-Mart is doing, Target is investing around $7 billion back into its own business; 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – Target 4Q EPS $2.02; 08/03/2018 – Dmitri L. Stockton Named to Target Corporation’s Bd of Directors

Proffitt & Goodson Inc, which manages about $273.50M and $404.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 13,602 shares to 13,668 shares, valued at $794,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IEI) by 3,196 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 256,611 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100 are owned by Motco. Trexquant Invest LP invested in 16,954 shares. Ing Groep Nv invested in 33,490 shares. Kentucky Retirement holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 7,065 shares. Proffitt & Goodson holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 5,000 shares. Whittier Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2,617 shares. Griffin Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Smith Chas P & Assoc Pa Cpas accumulated 0.06% or 4,957 shares. Bollard Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Co holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 73,795 shares. West Oak Cap Limited Liability Company reported 270 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested in 0.02% or 257,287 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 5,305 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America De reported 4.37 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holding Incorporated holds 621,706 shares. Fmr Ltd Llc reported 38,984 shares.

Cookson Peirce & Co Inc, which manages about $632.80 million and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Waste Connections Inc by 3,720 shares to 22,462 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ciena Corp (NYSE:CIEN) by 401,203 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 75,581 shares, and cut its stake in Linde Plc Com.

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $19,965 activity.