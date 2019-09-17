As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Aspiriant Cut Its Holding by $3.01 Million; As Parsley Energy (PE) Valuation Declined, Nwq Investment Management Company Has Raised Position by $526,129

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (PE) by 11.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc bought 27,691 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.05% . The institutional investor held 267,792 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.09 million, up from 240,101 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nwq Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Parsley Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $19.72. About 2.91M shares traded. Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has declined 48.19% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.19% the S&P500. Some Historical PE News: 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 13/03/2018 PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $45 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N – TOTAL NET PRODUCTION AVERAGED 93.4 MBOE PER DAY VS 54.78 MBOE PER DAY; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY EXECUTIVES COMMENTING DURING CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $39; 03/05/2018 – Parsley Energy 1Q Net $105.5M; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 31C, EST. 24C; 04/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS 85% OF ITS OIL LEAVING PERMIAN BY PIPE; 27/03/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY INC PE.N CEO SAYS NOT SEEING MAJOR OILFIELD SERVICE COST INCREASES THUS FAR IN 2018; 03/05/2018 – PARSLEY ENERGY SAYS AMENDMENT INCREASES BORROWING BASE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $1.8 BLN TO $2.3 BLN, AMONG OTHER THINGS

Aspiriant Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 64.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aspiriant Llc sold 29,232 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 16,277 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.69M, down from 45,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aspiriant Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $113.32. About 215,838 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Nwq Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $13.77B and $4.45B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in First Data Corp New by 182,300 shares to 1.41 million shares, valued at $38.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 9,996 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 427,465 shares, and cut its stake in Astronics Corp (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.40, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 31 investors sold PE shares while 78 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 243.69 million shares or 1.59% less from 247.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Massachusetts Financial Svcs Ma holds 853,015 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 42,400 are owned by Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd. Viking Fund Ltd Company reported 160,000 shares. Moreover, S&Co Inc has 0.84% invested in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) for 404,354 shares. American International Group Inc Inc holds 5,625 shares. 9,600 were reported by Daiwa Secs Grp. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Company holds 29,172 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.02% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Stephens Inc Ar reported 0% in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE). Shine Invest Advisory Incorporated holds 0% or 246 shares. Teton Advisors Incorporated invested in 69,900 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 634,229 shares. Capstone Invest Advsrs Lc stated it has 3,975 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Fin owns 412,558 shares. Nomura stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 earnings per share, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 35.86 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual earnings per share reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Aspiriant Llc, which manages about $8.09 billion and $1.20B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VNQI) by 68,358 shares to 862,555 shares, valued at $50.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 7,809 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,357 shares, and has risen its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Nv has 0.11% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 732,400 shares. Suntrust Banks has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Ftb Advsr stated it has 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Lifeplan Fin Group stated it has 55 shares. State Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 0.03% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Bartlett & Limited Liability owns 51,825 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md reported 0% stake. Vident Inv Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 4,615 shares. The Maryland-based Campbell And Com Investment Adviser Llc has invested 0.14% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.12% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 17,197 shares or 0.11% of the stock. United Fire reported 320,276 shares or 11.77% of all its holdings. The Japan-based Asset Mngmt One Limited has invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The United Kingdom-based Aviva Public Ltd Llc has invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Massmutual Tru Communications Fsb Adv stated it has 0.11% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

