As Cincinnati Finl (CINF) Market Value Rose, Holder Select Equity Group LP Trimmed by $39.74 Billion Its Holding; As Telus (TU) Share Price Rose, Shareholder Beutel Goodman & Co LTD Has Cut Its Stake by $1.47 Million

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd decreased its stake in Telus Corp (TU) by 0.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd sold 39,864 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 7.94M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $293.93M, down from 7.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd who had been investing in Telus Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $36.06. About 189,967 shares traded. TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) has risen 2.58% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.85% the S&P500. Some Historical TU News: 10/04/2018 – TELUS CORP T.TO : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$52 FROM C$51

Select Equity Group Lp decreased its stake in Cincinnati Finl Corp (CINF) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Select Equity Group Lp sold 462,616 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 5.47 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $470.08B, down from 5.93 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Select Equity Group Lp who had been investing in Cincinnati Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $107.24. About 237,254 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd, which manages about $36.47B and $13.32B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Toronto Dominion Bk (NYSE:TD) by 87,259 shares to 22.87M shares, valued at $1.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kellogg Co (NYSE:K) by 462,398 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.89M shares, and has risen its stake in Amdocs Ltd (NASDAQ:DOX).

Analysts await TELUS Corporation (NYSE:TU) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.53 earnings per share, down 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. TU’s profit will be $318.53 million for 17.01 P/E if the $0.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual earnings per share reported by TELUS Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.36% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cls Ltd accumulated 0% or 737 shares. Vanguard Gru Incorporated stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). British Columbia Inv Mgmt has 30,898 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. 6,259 were accumulated by Rampart Inv Co Limited Co. Axa invested in 11,701 shares or 0% of the stock. Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4,950 shares. Creative Planning accumulated 19,092 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 70,560 shares. New York-based Select Equity Gru Lp has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Johnson Counsel has 1.73% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Calamos Limited Liability owns 6,825 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. City Hldgs has invested 0.11% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Lenox Wealth Mngmt reported 1,812 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ohio-based Foster & Motley has invested 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Smithfield invested in 60 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $30,003 activity.

Select Equity Group Lp, which manages about $13.68B and $14766.39B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Becton Dickinson & Co (NYSE:BDX) by 4,057 shares to 101,061 shares, valued at $25.24 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) by 97,775 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.57M shares, and has risen its stake in Ceridian Hcm Hldg Inc.