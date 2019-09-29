As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Kornitzer Capital Management Decreased Its Position; As Werner Enterprises (WERN) Shares Rose, Speece Thorson Capital Group Has Cut Holding by $1.52 Million

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc decreased its stake in Werner Enterprises Inc (WERN) by 19.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc sold 49,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The hedge fund held 204,195 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.35 million, down from 253,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Werner Enterprises Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $35.34. About 784,861 shares traded or 24.74% up from the average. Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) has risen 2.48% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical WERN News: 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES BOOSTS QTR DIV/SHR TO 9C FROM 7C, EST. 8C; 18/03/2018 – IMF’S WERNER: BARRING TRADE WAR, EM COUNTRIES SHOULD BE OK; 20/04/2018 – WERNER: MON. HIKING IN ADVANCED ECONOMIES COULD CHALLENGE LATAM; 19/04/2018 – MARQUEE RESOURCES – SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH MINK CREEK DRILLING; MINK CREEK TO PERFORM DIAMOND DRILLING AND OTHER SERVICES AT WERNER LAKE COBALT PROJECT; 19/04/2018 – Tobii AB: Tobiis Business Unit President Oscar Werner to become CEO of CLX Communications; 18/05/2018 – WERNER – ON MAY 17, A JURY RENDERED ADVERSE VERDICT AGAINST CO IN LAWSUIT ARISING FROM ACCIDENT BETWEEN WERNER TRACTOR-TRAILER & PASSENGER VEHICLE; 19/04/2018 – Werner Enterprises 1Q EPS 38c; 09/05/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES INC – DECLARED REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.09 PER COMMON SHARE, AN INCREASE OF 29 PCT FROM PRIOR QTRLY DIVIDEND; 08/03/2018 – HUGE OPPORTUNITY FOR INTEGRATING STORAGE WITH SOLAR: WERNER; 19/04/2018 – WERNER ENTERPRISES 1Q EPS 38C, EST. 36C

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 1.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc sold 3,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 238,869 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.76M, down from 242,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 397,237 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shar; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Kornitzer Capital Management Inc, which manages about $11.35B and $5.67 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ametek Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 62,346 shares to 364,922 shares, valued at $33.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kraft Heinz Co by 43,009 shares in the quarter, for a total of 286,740 shares, and has risen its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04 million for 36.63 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Btim Corp reported 545,117 shares or 0.74% of all its holdings. American And Mgmt holds 0.02% or 625 shares. Schroder Investment Mgmt invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The Wisconsin-based Johnson Group has invested 0.02% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Syntal Capital Prns Llc holds 0.25% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 11,038 shares. Charles Schwab Inc reported 661,077 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys reported 0.06% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Lord Abbett & Co Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 164,627 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 9,799 were reported by Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa. Norinchukin Natl Bank The invested in 0.02% or 11,464 shares. Pennsylvania has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Tru Comm Of Toledo Na Oh, a Ohio-based fund reported 8,079 shares. State Teachers Retirement System invested in 213,495 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 51,232 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cincinnati Financial Closes Buyout, Aids Underwriting Skill – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial Q4 earned premiums rise 5% – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial Corporation Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on February 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, down 7.58% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.66 per share. WERN’s profit will be $41.89M for 14.48 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Werner Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.17% negative EPS growth.

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc, which manages about $408.00M and $375.55M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 43,992 shares to 127,217 shares, valued at $10.73 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG) by 36,782 shares in the quarter, for a total of 370,845 shares, and has risen its stake in Zimmer Hldgs Inc (ZMH).