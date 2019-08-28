As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Has Boosted Its Stake; S Muoio & Company Has Increased Its Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) Stake by $616,000

S Muoio & Company increased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (NXPI) by 45.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. S Muoio & Company bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.52% . The institutional investor held 22,472 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99M, up from 15,472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. S Muoio & Company who had been investing in Nxp Semiconductors Nv for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 433,937 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 21/03/2018 – Telecom Paper: Qualcomm takeover of NXP hits hurdle in China – report; 14/03/2018 – QUALCOMM MAY BE ABLE TO GET NXPI MOFCOM OK NEXT MONTH: DEALREP; 20/03/2018 – MOFCOM REVIEW OF NXPI/QUALCOMM REMAINS ON TRACK: REORG RESEARCH; 22/05/2018 – A LOT OF OPTIMISM FROM PEOPLE CLOSE TO NXPI/QCOM ON CHINA:CNBC; 06/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 13, 2018; 27/04/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Cash Tender Offer for All Outstanding Shrs of NXP to May 11; 03/05/2018 – NXP Semi’s Post-Earnings Plunge Highlights U.S.-China Trade Risk; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – TENDER OFFER IS NOW SCHEDULED TO EXPIRE AT 5:00 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON APRIL 6, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sets New Date for NXP Deal as China Seeks Concessions

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc bought 12,588 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 642,553 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.20M, up from 629,965 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $111.07. About 93,255 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Curbstone Fincl Mgmt has invested 0.15% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company Ny reported 6,275 shares. 2.01 million were reported by Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada. Alpha Windward Ltd accumulated 0.02% or 332 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Vigilant Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 2,100 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Regal Advsr Ltd Liability Co holds 0.37% or 21,221 shares in its portfolio. Smith Chas P & Associates Pa Cpas holds 4,957 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Northeast Fincl Consultants has 2,410 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First State Bank, a Alabama-based fund reported 169,622 shares. Moreover, Private Advisor Grp Inc Lc has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Advisory Network Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 89 shares. First In reported 665 shares. Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 70,100 shares. Tru Company Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 7,880 shares or 0.17% of the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc, which manages about $108.13 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 45,000 shares to 360,714 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Southwest Airlines Co (NYSE:LUV) by 8,297 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 611,511 shares, and cut its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD).

S Muoio & Company, which manages about $129.83M and $109.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NASDAQ:NXST) by 3,300 shares to 30,813 shares, valued at $3.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.