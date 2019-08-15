As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Stock Rose, Btim Has Trimmed by $677,110 Its Position; Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture Maintains Stake in Wpx Energy (WPX)

Btim Corp decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btim Corp sold 7,966 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 604,691 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.94M, down from 612,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btim Corp who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.65B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $108.04. About 82,694 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture increased its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (WPX) by 166.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture bought 250,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.09% . The institutional investor held 400,000 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.24 million, up from 150,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paragon Associates & Paragon Associates Ii Joint Venture who had been investing in Wpx Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.96. About 1.71 million shares traded. WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) has declined 45.08% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WPX News: 20/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – ENTERED SECOND AMENDMENT TO SECOND AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT AND FIRST AMENDMENT TO GUARANTY AND COLLATERAL AGREEMENT; 13/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY INC WPX.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $20 FROM $19; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY REPORTS EARLY RESULTS OF CASH TENDER OFFERS; 15/03/2018 – Valerie M. Williams Joins WPX Energy Bd of Directors; 21/03/2018 – WPX Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – WPX Energy Completes Gallup Sale for $700 Million; 23/05/2018 – WPX Energy at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 17/04/2018 – WPX ENERGY – EXPECTS TO ACCEPT FOR PURCHASE $328.7 MLN OF 2020 NOTES AND $171.3 MLN OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED AT OR PRIOR TO EARLY TENDER DATE; 16/03/2018 – WPX ENERGY’S CFR TO Ba3 FROM B2 BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – WPX ENERGY SAYS $548.6M OF 2022 NOTES VALIDLY TENDERED

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold WPX shares while 97 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 394.35 million shares or 0.75% more from 391.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weiss Multi invested 0.55% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Nicholas Partners Lp invested 0.34% in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). 21,153 were accumulated by Ls Limited. Allstate Corp holds 207,562 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Ltd owns 179,493 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 486,793 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hartford Financial Inc has 6,800 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Jvl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.91M shares or 6.46% of its portfolio. 71,890 are held by Corecommodity Management Ltd Liability. Gam Ag stated it has 20,845 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Com holds 37,440 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Raymond James Service Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) for 35,660 shares. Advsr Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 20,618 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX). Adage Cap Prtnrs Group Ltd Liability Corporation has 8.01 million shares for 0.26% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 153,852 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 68,360 shares. Prospector Prtnrs Limited Liability reported 1.43% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Moreover, Sterling Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). South State Corp reported 6,046 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Pnc Financial Group Inc holds 256,894 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 0.02% or 12,821 shares in its portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 20,062 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 807 shares. Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 709 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Mirae Asset Global Investments invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 159,608 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking. Blackrock Inc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mgmt Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Aspiriant Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 45,509 shares.