As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Shares Rose, Bollard Group Has Boosted Stake by $1.29 Million; Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh Has Boosted Its Holding in Csx (CSX) as Share Price Rose

Bollard Group Llc increased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 27.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bollard Group Llc bought 15,228 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.11% with the market. The hedge fund held 70,711 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07 million, up from 55,483 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bollard Group Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $106.5. About 139,374 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 36.65% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.22% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh increased its stake in Csx Corp (CSX) by 2129.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh bought 30,638 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,077 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.39M, up from 1,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh who had been investing in Csx Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $77.64. About 945,238 shares traded. CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX) has risen 23.04% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CSX News: 04/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC.–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION–IN GREENBRIER AND NICHOLAS COUNTIES, W.VA; 05/04/2018 – CSX DETAILS PAY FOR DECEASED CEO IN PROXY FILING; 15/05/2018 – CSX SEEING VOLUME RETURN THAT LEFT BECAUSE OF SERVICE ISSUES; 18/04/2018 – CSX CORP CSX.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $65; 17/04/2018 – CSX REAFFIRMS YR REV. VIEW, SEES SOLID STEP DOWN IN OPER RATIO; 17/04/2018 – CSX 1Q OPER RATIO 63.7%; 05/04/2018 – CSX CORP EX. CEO HUNTER HARRISON’S 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $151.1 MLN, INCLUDING $115.9 MLN IN OPTION AWARDS; 25/05/2018 – CSX Advances Efforts to Assess Operational Safety; 05/04/2018 – CSX FORMER CEO HARRISON HAD TOTAL COMPENSATION OF $151.1M; 29/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: ELKHART & WESTERN RAILROAD CO.–ACQUISITION AND OPERATION EXEMPTION–LINE OF CSX TRANSPORTATION, INC

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $304.58 million activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 65 investors sold CSX shares while 332 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 558.76 million shares or 1.96% less from 569.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Affinity Inv Advsr Llc invested in 0.05% or 3,043 shares. Grandfield & Dodd Limited Liability Co reported 9,100 shares. Tarbox Family Office invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Clarivest Asset Lc, California-based fund reported 538,292 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 0.12% or 133,000 shares in its portfolio. Rockland Communications invested in 0.02% or 3,050 shares. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board invested in 0.13% or 880,747 shares. Aviance Prtn Llc holds 0.4% or 18,801 shares. Skylands Capital Ltd Liability holds 0.38% of its portfolio in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) for 36,400 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.04% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel has 0.32% invested in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Citadel Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0% or 90,982 shares. The Illinois-based Country Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX). Cohen Capital Incorporated holds 103,292 shares or 1.86% of its portfolio. Intrust Bank Na reported 4,348 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings.

Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Best Buy Inc (NYSE:BBY) by 26,993 shares to 18,704 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 163,027 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,611 shares, and cut its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA).

Since February 15, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $30,003 activity.