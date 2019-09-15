As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Share Value Rose, Shareholder High Pointe Capital Management Has Lowered by $1.35 Million Its Stake; Panagora Asset Management Cut Its Stake in Cadence Design Sys (CDNS) by $1.77 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Panagora Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc (CDNS) by 1.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Panagora Asset Management Inc sold 25,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.83% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $154.83 million, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cadence Design Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $65.54. About 1.28M shares traded. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) has risen 68.32% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 68.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CDNS News: 10/05/2018 – Cadence Design at AllianceBernstein Conference May 30; 24/04/2018 – Cadence Design Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Cadence Design Systems To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN 1Q ADJ EPS 44C, EST. 37C; 22/05/2018 – CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS INC – CADENCE INTERFACE HAS BEEN EXTENDED TO INCLUDE AN INTEGRATION WITH AXIEM 3D PLANAR EM SIMULATOR; 06/03/2018 – Cadence Minerals Says Portfolio Company Acquired Stakes in South Australia Projects; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 01/05/2018 – Cadence Prototypes First IP Interface in Silicon for Preliminary Version of DDR5 Standard Being Developed in JEDEC; 22/05/2018 – Cadence Full-Flow Digital and Signoff Tools Certified on Samsung’s 8LPP Process Technology; 03/05/2018 – Cadence Shortens Automotive Verification Closure with New Verification IP for UFS 3.0, CoaxPress, and HyperRAM

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $112.95. About 370,369 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.16, from 1.34 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 30 investors sold CDNS shares while 123 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 153 raised stakes. 233.68 million shares or 0.88% less from 235.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio invested in 173,151 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 360,221 shares. Century Companies Inc holds 1.78M shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Farmers And Merchants Invs owns 0% invested in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 126 shares. Swiss State Bank holds 914,900 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Panagora Asset Incorporated owns 2.19M shares. Korea Investment holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) for 501,725 shares. 23.34M were accumulated by Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma. Teacher Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.36% or 612,857 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.78% in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS). Guardian Life Insurance Of America reported 0.01% stake. American Intll Gru Incorporated invested in 0.03% or 114,621 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has 461,610 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Group One Trading Lp holds 0% or 5,695 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Analysts await Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.33 EPS, down 5.71% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CDNS’s profit will be $92.45M for 49.65 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by Cadence Design Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Panagora Asset Management Inc, which manages about $37.15 billion and $22.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 47,955 shares to 62,413 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jack In The Box Inc (NASDAQ:JACK) by 4,164 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Milacron Holdings Corp.

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.04M for 35.74 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bristol (NYSE:BMY) by 17,340 shares to 46,656 shares, valued at $2.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Comcast Corp (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 15,210 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,780 shares, and has risen its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $19,965 activity.