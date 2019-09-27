As Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Share Value Rose, High Pointe Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $1.35 Million; Coca Cola Co (KO) Shareholder Park Circle Co Lowered Its Holding by $425,000

High Pointe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) by 85.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. High Pointe Capital Management Llc sold 13,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.72% . The institutional investor held 2,190 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $227,000, down from 15,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. High Pointe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cincinnati Financial Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.04 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $116.59. About 588,768 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss $31M; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 16/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: JLL’s Cincinnati office adds retail VP; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 21/03/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Announces Internet Availability of Proxy Materials and Webcast for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cincinnati Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CINF); 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q OPER EPS 72C, EST. 80C

Park Circle Co decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 26.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Park Circle Co sold 8,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The hedge fund held 23,500 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.20M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Park Circle Co who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.52 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $54.39. About 11.25 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 16% Headwind From Acquisitions, Divestitures and Structural Items in 2Q; 02/04/2018 – KO US: Recommends Shareholders Reject Mini Tender Offer By TRC; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO – COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO DELIVER FULL YEAR TARGETS; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: FACE SIGNIFICANT FREIGHT HEADWINDS IN N. AMERICA; 30/05/2018 – Ben Shanley, Senior Vice President, National Foodservice Operations at Coca-Cola North America, Receives IFMA’s Distinguished F; 30/05/2018 – Arca Continental: Will Invest US$250M for First Coca-Cola Production Plant Built in the U.S. in a Decade; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA SAYS WORLD OF COCA-COLA ATTRACTION IS REOPENING; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO KO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.10, REV VIEW $31.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.28 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold KO shares while 594 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 2.79 billion shares or 0.87% more from 2.77 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Montag Caldwell Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 7,770 shares. Spinnaker Trust invested in 0.12% or 23,482 shares. Barr E S & Communications has invested 0.19% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). Tower Bridge holds 105,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 0.17% invested in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) for 73,425 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 3.38 million shares. Lafayette Investments Inc reported 1.55% of its portfolio in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). South State Corporation accumulated 172,968 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.92% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO). 30,243 are held by Dixon Hubard Feinour Brown Va. Regents Of The University Of California owns 18,000 shares. Brandywine holds 0.38% or 10,682 shares. Morgan Dempsey Limited Liability Company owns 105,288 shares for 2.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,705 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Atlantic Union Fincl Bank has invested 0.34% in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 157 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 102.33 million shares or 1.46% more from 100.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv holds 0.28% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 772,541 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0.05% or 395,772 shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 276,321 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nelson Roberts Investment Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.01% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc owns 661,077 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Css Ltd Liability Corporation Il holds 0.01% or 1,600 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.85 million shares or 0.05% of the stock. Aqr Capital Mngmt Lc has 81,051 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Fil Ltd has invested 0% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Virtu Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Prudential Fincl reported 140,607 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv owns 732,400 shares. Shell Asset Mngmt holds 12,432 shares. Commonwealth Bank & Trust Of Aus owns 17,515 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. London Of Virginia has invested 2.31% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Since August 16, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $19,965 activity.

High Pointe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $316.93M and $71.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 53,080 shares to 72,440 shares, valued at $2.79 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 11,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp (NYSE:CVX).

Analysts await Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.79 EPS, down 5.95% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CINF’s profit will be $129.03 million for 36.90 P/E if the $0.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Cincinnati Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.06% negative EPS growth.