As Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder Beddow Capital Management Lowered Its Position; Sk Telecom LTD (SKM) Holder Moon Capital Management Cut Stake as Stock Value Declined

Beddow Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Company (XEC) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beddow Capital Management Inc sold 8,060 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 86,838 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.07M, down from 94,898 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.17B market cap company. The stock increased 6.62% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $41.05. About 2.57M shares traded or 48.25% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M

Moon Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sk Telecom Ltd (SKM) by 3.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Moon Capital Management Llc sold 4,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.76% . The institutional investor held 131,692 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23 billion, down from 136,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Moon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sk Telecom Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $21.3. About 579,280 shares traded or 75.41% up from the average. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) has declined 6.15% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.15% the S&P500. Some Historical SKM News: 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Net KRW693.40B Vs KRW583.50B; 03/05/2018 – SK Telecom 1Q Op Pft KRW325.50B Vs KRW410.50B; 27/04/2018 – SK Telecom Co. Ltd. Files Its Annual Report on Form 20-F; 07/05/2018 – SK TELECOM, MACQUARIE TO BUY ADT CAPS FOR 1.28T WON; 07/03/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: Submission of audit report – consolidated; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Cites SK Telecom’s Acquisition of ADT Caps; 15/03/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom says considering acquiring Carlyle’s ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – SK Telecom, Macquarie to Pay Carlyle $1.2 Billion for ADT Caps; 07/05/2018 – S.Korea’s SK Telecom to buy majority stake in parent of Carlyle-owned ADT Caps; 04/05/2018 – REG-SK Telecom Co Ld: 2018 1Q Earnings Results

More notable recent SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Research Coverage Highlights Carriage Services, SK Telecom Co., Cloudera, and Bassett Furniture Industries â€” Consolidated Revenues, Company Growth, and Expectations for 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on May 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SK Telecom’s (SKM) Management on Q2 2019 Results- Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2019. More interesting news about SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Managed to Breach 52-Week Lows Friday – Benzinga” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Moon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $166.36M and $87.00B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perrigo Co Plc (NYSE:PRGO) by 1,120 shares to 26,249 shares, valued at $1.26B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 136 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,619 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Cimarex Energy Co. Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” on November 07, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Cimarex Energy Co. 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018, Benzinga.com published: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” on May 20, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “What To Expect From Cimarex This Year And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Lpl Fincl invested in 4,096 shares or 0% of the stock. Bb&T Limited Co reported 8,468 shares. Stifel Corp holds 0.02% or 123,324 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Mngmt Ltd holds 193,359 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,795 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% or 157,351 shares in its portfolio. Natixis LP invested in 0.02% or 26,658 shares. Virtu Ltd Co invested in 9,476 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans stated it has 4,534 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Lc reported 310 shares stake. Sir Capital Lp has 49,901 shares. Wells Fargo And Com Mn stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Regions Finance accumulated 9,826 shares. Wellington Management Grp Ltd Liability Partnership owns 1.07 million shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.