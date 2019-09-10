As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Value Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Has Trimmed by $16.85 Million Its Position; As Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) Stock Rose, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Upped by $3.89 Million Its Holding

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) by 16.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc bought 64,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The hedge fund held 467,944 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $28.37 million, up from 403,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Partners for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $65.27. About 525,451 shares traded. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 20/04/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 4/20/2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM SEES LOWER LONGHORN PIPELINE RATES IN 4Q; 26/04/2018 – Magellan Midstream Increases Quarterly Cash Distribution to 93.75 Cents; 21/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – EXPECTS EXPANDED CAPACITY AVAILABLE MID-2020, SUBJECT TO RECEIPT OF ALL NECESSARY PERMITS AND APPROVALS; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP); 30/03/2018 – Insur Dept (RI): MMP Notice 2018-1: Medical Marijuana Personal Grow “Plant Tag Certificate” – 3/30/2018; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream 1Q EPS 92c; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – NET INCOME PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT ESTIMATED TO BE $4.10 FOR 2018; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CONCLUDES 1Q CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 244,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 217,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, down from 461,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $45.18. About 1.77 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $118.08 million for 9.82 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 194,900 shares to 786,315 shares, valued at $15.18M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Northern Oil & Gas Inc Nev (NYSEMKT:NOG) by 841,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.34M shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Electr For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 242,172 shares to 13,350 shares, valued at $359,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2,301 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 49,357 shares, and cut its stake in Formula One Cl C.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 34 investors sold MMP shares while 153 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 109 raised stakes. 147.08 million shares or 3.83% more from 141.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since August 20, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $336,414 activity.