As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Value Declined, Caymus Capital Partners LP Decreased by $16.85 Million Its Holding; New York State Teachers Retirement System Has Upped Its Holding in Amazon.Com (AMZN) by $719,120

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 0.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought 404 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 640,658 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14B, up from 640,254 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.10% or $55.98 during the last trading session, reaching $1749.62. About 4.81 million shares traded or 32.73% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 10/04/2018 – GOP Senator moves to close cheap shipping loophole that helps Chinese businesses on Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Amazon Prime Video Greenlights Lorena, a Docuseries from Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw; 18/04/2018 – Russia blocks Google, Amazon IP addresses in bid to ban Telegram; 29/03/2018 – Trump slams Amazon: ‘They pay little or no taxes to state & local governments’; 10/03/2018 – blacq: Exclusive: Amazon paid $90 million for camera maker’s chip technology – sources SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) -; 25/04/2018 – Nasdaq-Listed Amazon, Alphabet Won’t Trade Rest of Day at NYSE; 15/05/2018 – TIGER GLOBAL BOOSTED AMZN, MSFT, FB, TDG, NFLX IN 1Q: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Amazon has added $7 billion in gross profit in the first quarter, which is more than the growth expected from the top five retailers combined, Morgan Stanley wrote in a note Monday; 16/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial CEO on Using Big Data to Combat Amazon (Video); 29/03/2018 – Trump says Amazon is causing “tremendous loss to the U.S.”

Caymus Capital Partners Lp decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 52.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Caymus Capital Partners Lp sold 244,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 217,082 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.17 million, down from 461,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Caymus Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.22% or $2.1 during the last trading session, reaching $38.11. About 1.47 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31

Caymus Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $377.99 million and $450.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC) by 680,600 shares to 1.21 million shares, valued at $55.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Concho Res Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 200,810 shares in the quarter, for a total of 261,700 shares, and has risen its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com accumulated 19,486 shares. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Utah Retirement reported 18,725 shares. North Star Investment Management has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 0.02% or 47,242 shares. Cambridge Investment has 11,312 shares. Security Financial Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia invested in 0.28% or 3,500 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 37,555 shares. Lord Abbett Communication Ltd Liability Com holds 308,576 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Paloma Prns Mngmt Co accumulated 193,528 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 20,004 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 47,696 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies. Value Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 3.11 million shares. Mason Street Advsrs Limited Co owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 14,474 shares.

New York State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $39.44 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Copart Inc (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 7,117 shares to 340,279 shares, valued at $20.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) by 2,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30,845 shares, and cut its stake in Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG).