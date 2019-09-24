As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Price Declined, South Dakota Investment Council Upped Its Holding by $10.02 Million; As Brookfield Asset Mgmt (BAM) Market Value Rose, Mcdonald Capital Investors Has Decreased Stake by $988,880

South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 31.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council bought 169,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 704,942 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.82 million, up from 535,042 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $50.79. About 1.40M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc decreased its stake in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc (BAM) by 1.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc sold 21,040 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.36% . The hedge fund held 1.50 million shares of the building operators company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $71.47 million, down from 1.52M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcdonald Capital Investors Inc who had been investing in Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $53.15. About 2.52 million shares traded or 75.30% up from the average. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) has risen 17.65% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.65% the S&P500. Some Historical BAM News: 13/05/2018 – Healthscope Gets Rival Offer From Brookfield That Trumps BGH; 26/03/2018 – Brookfield and GGP Reach Agreement on BPY’s Acquisition of GGP; 21/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD TO BUY A 25% STRATEGIC INTEREST IN LINK FINL GROUP; 18/05/2018 – BROOKFIELD – PERIOD OF NORMAL COURSE ISSUER BID WILL EXTEND FROM MAY 24, 2018 TO MAY 23, 2019, OR EARLIER DATE SHOULD CO COMPLETE PURCHASES; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 02/04/2018 – VALUATION COULD BE 11 TIMES BROOKFIELD’S 2015 INVESTMENT; 21/03/2018 – Brookfield Will Acquire 25% Strategic Interest in Link Financial Group as Part of Agreement, With Option to Acquire Another 24.9% Interest; 15/05/2018 – Brookfield Partners With Schoeller Group; 17/05/2018 – Kushner Cos., Brookfield Near a Deal for Stake in 666 Fifth Ave; 19/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s Stunning New Agave Neighborhood to Debut Soon at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 159,002 shares. Moreover, Fincl Bank Of America De has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Farmers & Merchants Invests Incorporated stated it has 49 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability Corp holds 10,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Riverhead Management Limited stated it has 0.15% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Blair William & Company Il has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Prudential Fincl holds 0.01% or 89,499 shares. James Investment Rech holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 3,170 shares. Assetmark reported 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Mercantile Trust invested in 0.01% or 1,260 shares. Salient Capital Advsrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sector Pension Inv Board holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 13,247 shares. Raymond James Advisors Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 10,927 were reported by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,955 shares.