As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Price Declined, Meeder Asset Management Boosted Holding; Allstate (ALL) Shareholder Front Barnett Associates Has Boosted Position by $305,500

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 33505.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 19,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 19,827 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.54% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $43.02. About 1.91M shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

Front Barnett Associates Llc increased its stake in Allstate Corporation (ALL) by 131.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Front Barnett Associates Llc bought 3,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.59% . The institutional investor held 5,723 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $539,000, up from 2,473 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Front Barnett Associates Llc who had been investing in Allstate Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.15% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $104.09. About 1.87M shares traded or 16.91% up from the average. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 13.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Perpetual Pref. Stock ‘BBB-‘; 16/03/2018 – Allstate Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Rev $9.77B; 26/03/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP FILES PROSPECTUS SUPPLEMENT RELATED TO A POTENTIAL TWO-PART FLOATING RATE SENIOR NOTE OFFERING – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 01/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP ALL.N : KEEFE, BRUYETTE & WOODS RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $93 FROM $90; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 07/05/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – AGREEMENT IS PART OF REGISTRANT’S REPURCHASE PROGRAM TOTALING $2 BLN THAT WAS ANNOUNCED ON AUGUST 1, 2017; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 2014 to Contact the Firm; 19/04/2018 – ALLSTATE CORP – ESTIMATED CATASTROPHE LOSSES FOR MARCH 2018 OF $175 MLN AFTER-TAX

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE:IBM) by 20,761 shares to 7,696 shares, valued at $1.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 28,290 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,517 shares, and cut its stake in Kohl’s Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability Corp has 5,295 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,826 shares. Quantitative Invest Management Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 178,812 shares. Kentucky-based Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Massmutual Fsb Adv stated it has 9,715 shares. 987,814 are owned by Van Eck Assoc. Verition Fund Mgmt Lc reported 0.1% stake. Paloma Mgmt holds 0.33% or 193,528 shares in its portfolio. United Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 355,240 shares. U S Global invested 0.14% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Td Asset Management accumulated 0.01% or 50,183 shares. Macquarie Group owns 3,773 shares. 301,209 were reported by State Of Wisconsin Invest Board.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Cimarex Energy Could Continue To Underperform – Seeking Alpha” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Energy Sector Update for 08/06/2019: GDP,CHK,WPX,XEC – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “SunTrust Turns Bullish On Cimarex Energy, Says Permian Development Not Fully Reflected In Share Price – Benzinga” published on May 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinross Gold: Gold Price Made All The Difference – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Thestreet.com published: “Investors Need to Be Patient, Says NYSE Trader – TheStreet.com” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chase Bank ‘forgives’ Canadian credit card debt – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “CBS Has Strong Quarter, But Viacom Merger Uncertainty Keeps Analysts On Sidelines – Benzinga” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold ALL shares while 272 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 247.17 million shares or 1.73% less from 251.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hilltop Holdings reported 2,197 shares stake. Moreover, Bridgeway Cap Mgmt has 0.65% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 550,437 shares. Johnson Group reported 12,887 shares. Bkd Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Co has 0.02% invested in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) for 2,799 shares. 2,489 were reported by Pennsylvania Tru. Azimuth Management Lc stated it has 12,600 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corp owns 2,756 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Interstate Savings Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL). Bailard owns 60,286 shares for 0.35% of their portfolio. Fiduciary reported 0.07% stake. Glenmede Tru Co Na reported 0.05% stake. Pineno Levin And Ford Asset Mngmt Inc reported 4,012 shares. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has 26,546 shares. Ing Groep Nv owns 49,443 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys has invested 0.13% in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL).