As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Price Declined, International Value Advisers Has Decreased Stake by $9.54 Million; T (TMUS) Holder Ulysses Management Has Trimmed Position as Market Valuation Rose

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 138,206 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 3.11 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $217.73 million, down from 3.25M at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.86% or $3.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.19. About 1.26M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96

Ulysses Management Llc decreased its stake in T (TMUS) by 5.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ulysses Management Llc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The hedge fund held 160,000 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.06 million, down from 170,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ulysses Management Llc who had been investing in T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 2.44 million shares traded. T-Mobile US, Inc. (NYSE:TMUS) has risen 33.28% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TMUS News: 14/05/2018 – SPRINT – SCC CONSENT SOLICITATION BEING CONDUCTED IN CONNECTION WITH SPRINT’S AGREEMENT TO MERGE WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF T-MOBILE US; 02/05/2018 – Moody’s: Proposed Merger Of Sprint And T-Mobile Would Be Positive For Sprint’s Spectrum Abs, Negative For Wireless Tower Abs; 27/04/2018 – Dealbook: Sprint and T-Mobile Are Said to Be Close to Merging; 10/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: T-Mobile restarts talks to acquire Sprint; 15/05/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint Invites More Banks to $38b M&A Financing; 27/04/2018 – An on-again, off-again merger between U.S. mobile carriers T-Mobile and Sprint is on again and could be sealed in days; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile, Sprint and Marathon Petroleum are among the companies that recently announced multibillion-dollar deals; 30/04/2018 – T-Mobile CEO on Sprint deal: China is beating US on 5G next generation wireless but we can change that; 30/04/2018 – Crown Castle: T-Mobile and Sprint Represent About 19% and 14% Respectively of Consolidated Site Rental Rev; 29/04/2018 – TMUS, S/@JohnLegere: I’m excited to announce that @TMobile & @Sprint have reached an agreement to come together to form a new company – a larger, stronger competitor that will be a force for positive change for all US consumers and businesses! Watch this & click through for details

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cushing Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.14% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 57,131 shares. Royal London Asset Ltd has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 39,784 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 45,791 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Kbc Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Chevy Chase Tru Hldgs invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tiverton Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.01% or 4,589 shares. The Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Co has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 5,400 shares. Moreover, Investec Asset Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Waddell Reed Finance invested in 502,811 shares. Landscape Cap Management reported 0.09% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Moreover, Oppenheimer & has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 10,076 shares. Sg Americas Securities owns 19,486 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & invested in 0.01% or 351,572 shares.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $1.22 EPS, down 23.27% or $0.37 from last year’s $1.59 per share. XEC’s profit will be $123.76 million for 9.67 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.67% EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Ulysses Management Llc, which manages about $1.47 billion and $1.11 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dowdupont Inc by 10,000 shares to 50,000 shares, valued at $2.67 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM) by 35,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 45,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 50 investors sold TMUS shares while 161 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 263.18 million shares or 0.09% more from 262.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement, Florida-based fund reported 418,172 shares. Vigilant Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0.08% or 5.93 million shares. Mitchell Capital Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) for 7,207 shares. New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Com has invested 0.15% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). 135 are owned by Signaturefd Lc. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Ltd Liability Co holds 0.06% or 3,590 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0% or 100 shares in its portfolio. Asset Mngmt One Commerce Ltd holds 0.09% or 237,018 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.12% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Whittier Of Nevada invested in 445 shares or 0% of the stock. Mckinley Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp Delaware owns 338,860 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has invested 0.1% in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS). Victory Capital Mngmt holds 223,833 shares. Strategy Asset Managers Limited Liability Company owns 205 shares.

Analysts await T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.03 EPS, up 10.75% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.93 per share. TMUS’s profit will be $880.09 million for 19.25 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by T-Mobile US, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.16% negative EPS growth.