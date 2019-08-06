As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Price Declined, Holder Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Holding; Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Holder First National Trust Co Trimmed Stake

First National Trust Co decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 46.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First National Trust Co sold 15,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 17,623 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 33,023 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First National Trust Co who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.11B market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $212.08. About 455,712 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 15/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Safety and Effectiveness of Edwards Lifesciences SAPIEN 3 Transcatheter Heart Valve (THV) in the Chinese; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 22/03/2018 – Global Transcatheter Aortic Valve lmplantation (TAVI) Market Analysis & Outlook 2018-2022 with Profiles of Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Edwards Lifesciences & Medtronic – ResearchAndMarkets; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 10/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences To Host Earnings Conference Call On April 24, 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 16/04/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In European Patent Dispute With Edwards Lifesciences; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGAT; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 57,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 160,212 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 102,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.19% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $43.49. About 2.92M shares traded or 84.17% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Cimarex Energy Co.’s (NYSE:XEC) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Allstate, Bed Bath & Beyond, Best Buy, Blue Apron, Costco, Home Depot, Microsoft, Take-Two, Target, Walmart and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 513,014 shares to 431,567 shares, valued at $219.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 180,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,965 shares, and cut its stake in Rpc Inc (NYSE:RES).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). The New York-based Jpmorgan Chase And has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Td Asset Mgmt holds 50,183 shares. Kbc Grp Nv holds 10,617 shares. The New Jersey-based Landscape Cap Lc has invested 0.09% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Asset Mngmt One holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 54,988 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability reported 36,297 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 19,256 shares. Jefferies Lc owns 35,185 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 64,476 shares. Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Company holds 0.01% or 13,625 shares. Essex Inv Com Limited Liability holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 16,776 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Pictet Asset Management Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 49,888 shares. 122,011 were accumulated by British Columbia Mngmt.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

First National Trust Co, which manages about $999.61M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 4,492 shares to 107,196 shares, valued at $9.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 4,961 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Exchange Traded Fd.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.11 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Investors Who Bought Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 314% – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 23, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why We Like Edwards Lifesciences Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:EW) 23% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “After-Hours Movers 07/23: (JNCE) (SNAP) (EW) Higher; (IRBT) (SGEN) (GOOGL) (more…) – StreetInsider.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edwards Lifesciences Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.