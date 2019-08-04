As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Declined, Thomas Story & Son Has Increased by $2.29 Million Its Holding; Credit Suisse Group (CS) Shareholder Quinn Opportunity Partners Has Increased Position

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.69M shares traded or 7.17% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc increased its stake in Credit Suisse Group (CS) by 346.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc bought 152,249 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.42% . The institutional investor held 196,249 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.29M, up from 44,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc who had been investing in Credit Suisse Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.74. About 3.54 million shares traded or 46.12% up from the average. Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has declined 23.80% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.80% the S&P500. Some Historical CS News: 25/04/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE CEO SAYS SOUTHEAST ASIA BUSINESS IS VERY STRONG; 23/03/2018 – CREDIT SUISSE SAYS PROPOSAL FOR ELECTION OF MICHAEL KLEIN AND ANA PAULA PESSOA AS NEW MEMBERS OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS FOR A TERM UNTIL THE END OF THE NEXT ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING; 14/03/2018 – China Distance Education Holdings to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 03/04/2018 – Credit Suisse Cuts Staff in Canada Amid Broader Global Shifts; 27/03/2018 – LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC LULU.O : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $98 FROM $96; 14/03/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS INC STI.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $73 FROM $71; RATING NEUTRAL; 06/04/2018 – AK ALROSA PAO ALRS.MM : CREDIT SUISSE DOWNGRADES TO UNDERPERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE RUB 90; 19/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Will European banks surf the equity trading boom?; 20/04/2018 – Amazon’s fast-growing cloud computing platform and its central retail business should lead to a “steady and iterative” year for the company, according to Credit Suisse; 18/04/2018 – Credit Suisse: Consider investing in the world’s aging populations

Quinn Opportunity Partners Llc, which manages about $731.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cit Group Inc (NYSE:CIT) by 13,723 shares to 13,500 shares, valued at $648,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in New York Times Co (NYSE:NYT) by 39,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,000 shares, and cut its stake in Prospect Capital Corp (NASDAQ:PSEC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Services Automobile Association owns 0.06% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 355,240 shares. Moreover, Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 49,888 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 98,810 shares. 11,056 are held by Fifth Third National Bank. First Citizens Bancorp And Trust owns 0.07% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,416 shares. Mackenzie Finance invested in 14,305 shares. Aperio Grp Inc Lc stated it has 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Merian Glob (Uk), United Kingdom-based fund reported 124,281 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems accumulated 4,436 shares. Dupont Corporation has 4,073 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Captrust reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Brinker Capital holds 0.01% or 3,765 shares in its portfolio. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 45,791 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 576,083 shares in its portfolio. Hilton Cap holds 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 989 shares.

