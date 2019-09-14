As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Declined, Tealwood Asset Management Trimmed Its Position; Halbert Hargrove Russell Increases Stake in 3M Co (MMM)

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc increased its stake in 3M Co (MMM) by 170.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc bought 2,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.10% . The institutional investor held 4,286 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $743,000, up from 1,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc who had been investing in 3M Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $98.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $171.44. About 2.35 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 04/04/2018 – 3M Announces New Leadership Appointment; 24/04/2018 – 3M trims full-year earnings and sales guidance; 24/05/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.90% by End-2Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES FY 2018 ADJ. EPS $10.20 TO $10.55/SHR, EST. $10.53; 04/04/2018 – 3M CO – KRISTEN LUDGATE IS APPOINTED SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, HUMAN RESOURCES, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2018; 21/05/2018 – 3M SEES SOLID ECONOMY TO AID COMPANY: COO MIKE ROMAN; 24/04/2018 – PAVILLON: 3M UNPAID LEAVE FOR ZHENG FENGWEN, EXEC DIRECTOR, CEO; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Net $602M; 21/03/2018 – Switzerland 3M Yield at -0.75% by End-18 (Survey); 30/04/2018 – 3M Announces FDA Clearance Of New Biological Indicator System Providing 24-Minute Results For Steam Sterilization

Tealwood Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 65.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc sold 8,680 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 4,650 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $276,000, down from 13,330 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.87B market cap company. The stock increased 8.21% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $47.95. About 2.95M shares traded or 61.21% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 10.42 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Howe And Rusling Inc has 0.04% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). National Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.02% or 950,669 shares. 6.97 million were accumulated by Boston Ptnrs. Valley National Advisers Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Tortoise Capital holds 141,118 shares. Guggenheim Lc owns 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 25,874 shares. 202,477 are held by Citigroup Inc. Hudock Cap Gp Ltd Liability reported 32 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership owns 316 shares. Artisan Partners Partnership holds 0.08% or 698,191 shares. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research stated it has 50,528 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv holds 4,298 shares. Parkside State Bank Trust has 0.06% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 11,431 shares. Cap Invsts owns 1.34M shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Halbert Hargrove Russell Llc, which manages about $3.97 billion and $368.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGS) by 31,725 shares to 57,635 shares, valued at $2.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 82 investors sold MMM shares while 561 reduced holdings. 112 funds opened positions while 440 raised stakes. 375.71 million shares or 0.03% less from 375.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 100,695 were accumulated by Riverbridge Ptnrs Ltd Liability. 14,940 were accumulated by Wheatland. Sandy Spring Financial Bank has 0.39% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 28,125 shares. First Citizens Bancshares reported 6,483 shares. Williams Jones & Ltd Liability Company owns 17,321 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Moreover, Bangor Bank has 0.05% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) for 1,681 shares. Stratos Wealth Partners Limited stated it has 0.14% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Tower Bridge Advisors holds 98,981 shares. 1St Source Commercial Bank has 37,517 shares for 0.53% of their portfolio. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 9,866 shares. Amica Retiree has 1,493 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Institute For Wealth Mgmt Llc owns 5,012 shares. Int Gru reported 241,659 shares stake. Copeland Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) or 1,500 shares. Doliver Advsrs Lp has 0.14% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM).

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $176,260 activity.

