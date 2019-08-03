As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Declined, Holder Thomas Story & Son Upped Position; Legacy Capital Partners Has Upped Its Microsoft Com (MSFT) Position by $363,870 as Market Value Rose

Thomas Story & Son Llc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 102.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas Story & Son Llc bought 33,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 65,443 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.57M, up from 32,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas Story & Son Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.73 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $46.65. About 1.67 million shares traded or 6.44% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Rev $567.1M; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Legacy Capital Partners Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp Com (MSFT) by 8.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legacy Capital Partners Inc bought 3,110 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 40,087 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73M, up from 36,977 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $136.9. About 30.79M shares traded or 26.59% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 10/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser; 05/03/2018 – Stratasys Files Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017; 26/03/2018 – Morgan Stanley expects Microsoft’s dominant share of the projected $250 billion public cloud market will grow; 01/05/2018 – Microsoft Needs Some Cloud M&A, Says BMO — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – lnvoice2go partners with Microsoft to showcase a new way for small businesses to get paid faster; 17/04/2018 – MSFT: #BREAKING: #SCOTUS dismisses the @Microsoft case as moot in light of the passage of the #CLOUD Act. – ! $MSFT; 12/03/2018 – President Donald Trump is “seriously considering” Chris Liddell, the former chief financial officer for both General Motors and Microsoft, to replace Gary Cohn as the next NEC director; 04/04/2018 – Microsoft and TruGrid announce Remote Desktop Protocol licensing agreement; 04/04/2018 – DXC Technology Advances Position as a Leading Microsoft Dynamics 365 Global Independent Systems lntegrator Partner with Acquisitions of Sable37 and eBECS; 07/04/2018 – The former chief architect of Microsoft Corp. joins the Light and the Chief scientist is optimistic about the development of Light

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Utd Automobile Association has 0.06% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 355,240 shares. Vigilant Capital Llc invested in 0% or 310 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd accumulated 3,908 shares. Addison Cap Com invested 1.08% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sei Invests has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Old Natl National Bank & Trust In accumulated 6,111 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Int Value Advisers stated it has 8.32% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd owns 39,784 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Md has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Amp Cap holds 0.01% or 24,148 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Lp has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 611 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.14% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 215,289 shares. Inv Counselors Of Maryland Ltd owns 9,455 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Stevens Capital Mngmt Lp invested in 24,802 shares. Neuberger Berman Grp Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 82,572 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Legacy Capital Partners Inc, which manages about $260.53 million and $214.38M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teladoc Inc Com by 9,730 shares to 14,870 shares, valued at $827,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

