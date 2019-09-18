As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stock Declined, Holder International Value Advisers Decreased Its Position; Encana (ECA) Holder Whitebox Advisors Increased Its Stake

International Value Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 4.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. International Value Advisers Llc sold 146,952 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 2.97M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $176.09M, down from 3.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. International Value Advisers Llc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $49.94. About 651,381 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 21/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at JP Morgan Energy Bus Tour Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Whitebox Advisors Llc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 21.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Whitebox Advisors Llc bought 1.53M shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 8.62M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $44.22 million, up from 7.09 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Whitebox Advisors Llc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 14.92 million shares traded. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 02/04/2018 – Encana, Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades Encana Corp To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BBB’; Otlk Stbl; 01/05/2018 – Encana delivers solid first quarter financial results; company on track to deliver more than 30 percent annual production growt; 02/04/2018 – Keyera in Montney Infrastructure Development Pact With Encana; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA – KEYERA WILL ACQUIRE AND FUND REMAINING DEVELOPMENT OF ENCANA’S PIPESTONE LIQUIDS HUB, CURRENTLY ESTIMATED AT A TOTAL OF ABOUT C$105 MLN; 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES ENCANA CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Tealwood Asset Mngmt has 0.11% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Ltd Co owns 3,856 shares. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 1.06 million shares. Fincl Architects holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 97 shares. Glenmede Trust Na invested in 5,787 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Artisan Ptnrs Lp has 0.08% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). California Public Employees Retirement Systems has 224,194 shares. Beddow Mngmt holds 3.22% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) or 94,257 shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Blackrock Inc reported 7.08M shares. 2,327 were reported by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership holds 219,729 shares. Earnest Ptnrs has 0.12% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 241,384 shares. Lazard Asset Lc accumulated 20,343 shares or 0% of the stock.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.66 million for 10.86 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

