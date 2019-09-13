As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shares Declined, Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Lifted Position; Old Republic International Stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) Has Decreased by $32.41 Million as Market Value Rose

Old Republic International Corp decreased its stake in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A (ERIE) by 57.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp sold 127,600 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.72% . The institutional investor held 95,000 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.16 million, down from 222,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Erie Indemnity Co Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $206.23. About 4,043 shares traded. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ERIE News: 03/05/2018 – New Research Coverage Highlights Erie Indemnity, Merit Medical, Destination Maternity, Perry Ellis International, Tower Interna; 25/04/2018 – Can in-car conversations actually make driving safer?; 18/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Palczer to claims vice president role; 11/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Carlin to leadership role; 27/04/2018 – Erie Insurance Earns Highest Ranking in J.D. Power Insurance Shopping Study; 26/04/2018 – Erie Indemnity 1Q Net $65.8M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Erie Indemnity Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ERIE); 03/04/2018 – Erie Insurance releases police data showing daydreaming #1 on top 10 list of fatal distracted driving behaviors; 25/05/2018 – Erie Insurance names Kepperling as Illinois branch manager; 02/05/2018 – Erie Indemnity Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 34.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board bought 102,508 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 403,717 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.95M, up from 301,209 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.31. About 1.52M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.86B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 505,500 shares to 905,000 shares, valued at $49.48 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Analysts await Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.68 earnings per share, up 9.09% or $0.14 from last year’s $1.54 per share. ERIE’s profit will be $88.84 million for 30.69 P/E if the $1.68 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual earnings per share reported by Erie Indemnity Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Erie Indemnity Company’s (NASDAQ:ERIE) ROE Of 29% Impressive? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why We Think Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Is Well Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE) CEO Timothy NeCastro on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Erie Indemnity Company 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Tuesday Sector Laggards: Education & Training Services, Insurance Brokers – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $185,038 activity. 686 shares were bought by Vorsheck Elizabeth A, worth $165,024 on Tuesday, June 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.85 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 24 investors sold ERIE shares while 45 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 15.79 million shares or 7.61% more from 14.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt owns 9,004 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 15,558 were reported by D E Shaw & Communications. Prudential Finance Incorporated owns 3,596 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Northern Corp owns 172,410 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 13,131 are held by United Svcs Automobile Association. Ls Invest Advsr Ltd Liability Company owns 951 shares. 8,543 were accumulated by Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio. Private Advisor Ltd Liability has 0% invested in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) for 1,030 shares. Navellier Assoc reported 1,784 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 11,162 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Franklin invested in 1.40 million shares. Financial Bank Of Mellon stated it has 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE). Kbc Nv holds 14,127 shares. Victory reported 24,910 shares. Voya Invest Mngmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 151,797 shares to 859,415 shares, valued at $227.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 7,209 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 494,432 shares, and cut its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS).