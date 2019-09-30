As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Shares Declined, Pecaut & Company Cut Stake; As Macys Com (M) Share Value Declined, Horizon Investments Lifted Holding

Pecaut & Company decreased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 29.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pecaut & Company sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 43,450 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.58 million, down from 61,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pecaut & Company who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $47.86. About 1.19M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96

Horizon Investments Llc increased its stake in Macys Inc Com (M) by 29.66% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horizon Investments Llc bought 28,234 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.74% . The institutional investor held 123,439 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.65 million, up from 95,205 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horizon Investments Llc who had been investing in Macys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $15.29. About 11.13 million shares traded. Macy's, Inc. (NYSE:M) has declined 43.56% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.56% the S&P500. Some Historical M News: 14/05/2018 – Shine Bright This Summer With Macy’s; 30/05/2018 – Check out the retail comeback with names like $FL $TIF $LOW $M surging in the past month; 16/05/2018 – Consumer Cos Up After Macy’s Report — Consumer Roundup; 16/05/2018 – Macy’s lifts forecast, says ‘every week was good’ in first quarter; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Ten Classes of WFRBS 2013-C16; 16/05/2018 – MACY’S CFO SEES COMP SALES ON OWNED, LICENSED BASIS TO INCREASE 1 PCT TO 2 PCT FOR FIRST HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – HOGUET WILL THEN REMAIN IN AN ADVISORY ROLE TO SUPPORT COMPANY DURING A TRANSITION PERIOD UNTIL FEBRUARY 2, 2019; 23/05/2018 – Macy’s Names New CFO To Succeed 21-year Veteran Karen Hoguet — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer revisits mall retail and spots staggering signs of life from retailers like Abercrombie, Macy’s and Urban Outfitters; 04/04/2018 – MACY’S INC – EXTERNAL SEARCH IS UNDERWAY FOR HOGUET’S REPLACEMENT AND COMPANY ANTICIPATES A WELL-ORDERED TRANSITION

Pecaut & Company, which manages about $191.04 million and $146.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKA) by 1 shares to 23 shares, valued at $7.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.68 million for 10.40 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual earnings per share reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Cap owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 7,500 shares. Sei holds 44,311 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 368,092 are held by Monarch Alternative Capital Limited Partnership. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 30,656 shares. Speece Thorson Cap Gp reported 114,703 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Company holds 0% or 7,327 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Great West Life Assurance Can owns 57,772 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.06% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cambridge Rech Advsr Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 15,896 shares. First Manhattan Com stated it has 3,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fmr Limited Com has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Retirement Of Alabama has 0.01% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Hudock Capital Group Inc Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 32 shares. Retail Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,813 shares.

Horizon Investments Llc, which manages about $1.50 billion and $3.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc Com (NYSE:HON) by 16,325 shares to 6,049 shares, valued at $1.06 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Mgmt Inc Del Com (NYSE:WM) by 24,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,321 shares, and cut its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN).

