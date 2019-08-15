As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Share Value Declined, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted Its Holding by $547,860; Alpine Woods Capital Investors Has Raised Childrens Pl (PLCE) Stake by $474,815

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 16.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 7,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The hedge fund held 57,131 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.99M, up from 49,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.21. About 1.23M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc increased its stake in Childrens Pl Inc (PLCE) by 47.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc bought 4,895 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.60% . The institutional investor held 15,095 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.47M, up from 10,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc who had been investing in Childrens Pl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.23B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $77.7. About 659,436 shares traded. The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) has declined 19.15% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.15% the S&P500. Some Historical PLCE News: 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Announces $125M Accelerated Shr Repurchase Program; 16/03/2018 – Cramer offers his foresight on upcoming earnings reports from Oracle, Children’s Place, FedEx and more; 20/03/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC – ANNOUNCES $125 MLN ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 17/05/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 20/03/2018 – Children’s Place Raises Dividend to 50c; 17/05/2018 – The Children’s Place Continues Capital Return Program, Declares Quarterly Dividend; 10/05/2018 – The Children’s Place to Webcast Review of First Quarter 2018 Financial Results; 17/05/2018 – CHILDRENS PLACE INC PLCE.O FY SHR VIEW $8.16, REV VIEW $1.91 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S PLACE SEES YEAR COMP SALES UP 2.5%-3.5%; 17/05/2018 – Children’s Place 1Q Net $31.5M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Ltd Company owns 22,810 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp has invested 0.07% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Atria Invs Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,374 shares. Moreover, Capital Fincl Advisers Limited has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 63,250 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Parametric Assocs Llc holds 0.01% or 157,351 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh owns 3,294 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Artisan Prtn Partnership owns 743,322 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 0.5% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 1.59 million shares. Chesley Taft And Ltd Liability holds 3,185 shares. Duncker Streett & holds 425 shares. 180 are owned by Signaturefd Limited Liability Company. Franklin holds 0% or 18,188 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corp, Texas-based fund reported 7,500 shares. Moreover, Essex Mngmt Co Ltd Co has 0.17% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 16,776 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “U.S. oil prices tumble into bear market with 3.4% shellacking – Seeking Alpha” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Roku, Inc. (ROKU) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cimarex Energy: XEC Stands For Excellent Execution Company – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99B and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Energy Transfer Lp (NYSE:ETE) by 331,526 shares to 14.76 million shares, valued at $226.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delek Us Hldgs Inc New by 10,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 42,299 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners Lp (NYSEMKT:CQP).

Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc, which manages about $4.50 billion and $459.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 1,500 shares to 2,527 shares, valued at $681,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aberdeen Total Dynamic Divd by 125,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 276,559 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.68, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PLCE shares while 41 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 19.93 million shares or 10.00% more from 18.12 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 0.29% or 48,706 shares. Us Savings Bank De holds 394 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cooper Creek Prtn Mngmt Ltd holds 3.5% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) or 105,600 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Company has 0.38% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Bank Of America De holds 0% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 76,297 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Llc stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Scopus Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.33% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Invesco has 0.01% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Northern Tru holds 302,350 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Alpine Woods Invsts Ltd holds 0.32% of its portfolio in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) for 15,095 shares. Cwm Ltd Liability Co holds 17 shares. State Street has 0% invested in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE). Parametric Portfolio Assocs Limited Liability Co holds 48,656 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE).

More notable recent The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Childrenâ€™s Place Inc. (PLCE) – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ex-Dividend Reminder: Publix Super Markets, Hormel Foods and Children’s Place – Nasdaq” published on April 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Value Stocks to Buy in August – Motley Fool” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Children’s Place, Inc. (PLCE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2018 – Nasdaq” published on December 13, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: WETF, PLCE, CORR – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.