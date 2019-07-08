As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Market Value Declined, Shareholder Oaktree Capital Management LP Increased Stake; Cooper Creek Partners Management Increases Holding in Keyw Hldg (KEYW)

Oaktree Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 21.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oaktree Capital Management Lp bought 74,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.48% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 415,735 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.06 million, up from 341,630 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oaktree Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $58.2. About 170,391 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570M; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – FULL-YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION AND CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS

Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc increased its stake in Keyw Hldg Corp (KEYW) by 25.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc bought 218,365 shares as the company’s stock rose 74.42% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.08M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.28 million, up from 858,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management Llc who had been investing in Keyw Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 0.00% or $5.77 during the last trading session, reaching $494859008. About 784,183 shares traded. The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) has risen 38.38% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.95% the S&P500. Some Historical KEYW News: 08/05/2018 – KEYW HOLDING CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENTS ESTABLISH A $50 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MATURING IN MAY 2023; 04/05/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS ENC HOLDING CORP. TO RATING ‘B’; 16/05/2018 – The KeyW Holding Corporation Announces Final Results of Tender Offer for Any and All of Its Outstanding 2.50% Convertible Senio; 10/04/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades PFS Holding Corp. To ‘CCC-‘; Outlook Negative; 29/05/2018 – Canadian Zinc Seeks to Reorganise Into Separate Publicly-Listed Holding Corp and Directly Held Subsidiary; 01/04/2018 – PHC Holdings Corporation: Announcement of Company Name Change; 15/03/2018 – KEYW Holding Sees FY18 Rev $495M-$515M; 23/05/2018 – Sun Pacific Holding Corp Expands Patent Portfolio with the Filing of 3 Additional Applications building upon its Solar Panel Po; 26/03/2018 – Premier Holding Corp. Issues 8K Announcing a Share Exchange with AOTS 42; 29/03/2018 – Accelerated Technologies Holding Corp. (OTCMarkets.com: ATHC) announces the launch of wholly owned Subsidiary FinBridge Holding

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 5.98M are owned by Diamond Hill. Earnest Ptnrs Llc holds 0.14% or 215,289 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Life Insur Co Of America invested in 292 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldgs has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Etrade Mgmt Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% or 4,416 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Whittier invested in 0% or 75 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Federated Investors Pa has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bancorporation Of America De holds 1.17M shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc accumulated 0% or 16,603 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sun Life Fincl accumulated 172 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Co invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 302,267 shares.

More notable recent Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Centene finishes first, Coty last on S&P 500 for 2018 – Seeking Alpha” on December 31, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “This Is Not The End Of The Bull Market; An Agile Trader Can Be Successful Today – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why NIO, Resolute Energy, and Zayo Group Holdings Jumped Today – Motley Fool” on November 19, 2018. More interesting news about Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Baird Says Large-Cap Energy Stocks Are Cheap: 4 to Buy Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on October 01, 2018 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Cimarex Energy Co. Stock Is Soaring Today – Motley Fool” with publication date: November 07, 2018.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity.

Oaktree Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors Nv (Prn) by 15.50M shares to 8.39M shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sempra Energy by 114,820 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,190 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Properties Inc.

More notable recent The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “KeyW Awarded $35 Million Contract Orders to Deliver Advanced Sensors – GlobeNewswire” on November 27, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “KEYW: 1Q Earnings Snapshot – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Point To A Lower Open – Benzinga” on April 22, 2019. More interesting news about The KeyW Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:KEYW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “The KeyW Holding Corporation (KEYW) CEO Bill Weber on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on March 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Files Class Action Suit Against The KeyW Holding Corporation – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.