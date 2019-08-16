As Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Market Valuation Declined, Meeder Asset Management Has Increased by $1.36 Million Its Holding; Cons Edison (ED) Shareholder Lazard Asset Management Raised Holding

Lazard Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Cons Edison (ED) by 47.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lazard Asset Management Llc bought 505,090 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $133.00M, up from 1.06 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lazard Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Cons Edison for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.97. About 1.15 million shares traded. Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) has risen 8.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ED News: 23/03/2018 – New Jersey AG opposes eminent domain for PennEast natgas pipeline; 24/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON, RECOMMENDS HOLDER REJECTION OF MINI-TENDER; 10/04/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $78 FROM $75; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR VIEW $4.15 TO $4.35; 03/05/2018 – Consolidated Edison 1Q Adj EPS $1.38; 09/04/2018 – Consolidated Edison: Vincent A. Calarco to Retire From Board; 12/04/2018 – EPRI Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 03/05/2018 – CONSOLIDATED EDISON INC ED.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.26 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/04/2018 – DJ Consolidated Edison Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ED); 16/04/2018 – GridBright Helps Con Edison Reduce Subway Delays Caused by Power Outages

Meeder Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 33505.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Meeder Asset Management Inc bought 19,768 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 19,827 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.39M, up from 59 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $38.5. About 2.08 million shares traded or 21.10% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500.

Meeder Asset Management Inc, which manages about $3.85 billion and $1.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Icu Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 1,267 shares to 308 shares, valued at $74,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell Mid (IWS) by 23,906 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,128 shares, and cut its stake in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amica Retiree Medical Tru, Rhode Island-based fund reported 2,580 shares. Massmutual Trust Co Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Wells Fargo And Mn invested in 0.05% or 2.46M shares. Raymond James Associate accumulated 256,016 shares. Moreover, Raymond James Financial has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 4,456 shares. The Australia-based Westpac has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 8,425 are held by Schafer Cullen Cap Mgmt. Vigilant Capital Limited Com reported 0% stake. Hudock Grp Limited Co owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 32 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) holds 4,747 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Carmignac Gestion reported 160,212 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc stated it has 18,188 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duncker Streett & Incorporated owns 425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Mngmt Inc reported 0.04% stake. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 340,663 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.28 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold ED shares while 196 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 217 raised stakes. 185.66 million shares or 1.06% less from 187.65 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vanguard Grp Inc accumulated 26.16 million shares or 0.09% of the stock. Hsbc Hldgs Pcl accumulated 433,307 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset accumulated 0.05% or 414,970 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 58,000 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv accumulated 75 shares. Moreover, United Asset Strategies has 0.17% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 8,720 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Llc accumulated 11,555 shares. Perigon Wealth Management Llc, a California-based fund reported 3,595 shares. Amalgamated Savings Bank invested in 39,582 shares. 99,114 are held by Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp. Valley Natl Advisers holds 1,156 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Com Ltd owns 12,116 shares. Blair William Il reported 26,488 shares. Vident Advisory Limited Company has 0.15% invested in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED). Magellan Asset Management Limited holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) for 246,265 shares.

Lazard Asset Management Llc, which manages about $60.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels (NYSE:ADM) by 58,767 shares to 51,537 shares, valued at $2.22 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Marriott Intl I (NASDAQ:MAR) by 25,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,002 shares, and cut its stake in Stanley Black (NYSE:SWK).

Since February 28, 2019, it had 50 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $156,590 activity. HOGLUND ROBERT N also bought $9,730 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) shares. Another trade for 24 shares valued at $2,096 was made by Nadkarni Gurudatta D on Wednesday, July 31. On Sunday, March 31 Sanchez Robert bought $4,231 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) or 50 shares. $1,968 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) was bought by Muccilo Robert on Thursday, February 28. Shukla Saumil P bought $4,334 worth of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) on Sunday, June 30. de la Bastide Lore bought $349 worth of stock or 4 shares.